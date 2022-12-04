Read full article on original website
Commissioners: Hunting not allowed in Portage Manor Woods or county owned land
Illegal hunting has gotten the attention of some St. Joseph County leaders. Commissioners voiced their concerns after hunters were caught in the Portage Manor Woods. That's the woods near Boland Drive and Portage Avenue in South Bend. Hunting on County-owned land is not allowed, especially within city limits. “Again, it's...
Cr8-UR-Canvas hosts Christmas Open House with lots of crafts
Lots of fun crafts to be made at this year's Christmas Open House at Cr8-UR-Canvas. Located at 105 S. Main Street in Bourbon, people can paint ceramics like a gnome and/or a sled. And find other holiday home decor. The event runs from 10-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. To see...
Package theft cases on the rise
Porch pirates. We hear about them all the time during the holiday season. But over the last twelve months, there has been a national increase in package theft. In the last twelve months, there have been 260 million packages stolen across the United States. There are several steps you can take to deter porch pirates from being a grinch this holiday season.
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
Mishawaka Police investigate home break-in attempts
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka Police report a homeowner on the 300 block of W Battell St was awakened by a loud banging noise at the front door on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. The homeowner saw an unknown white male in his mid-20s, who yelled something at the homeowner...
Man arrested following deadly police pursuit in 2020
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The man blamed for a Mishawaka Police chase that ended in tragedy is now in police custody. The pursuit happened in 2020 and resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. Court documents say Jesse Lottie was allegedly speeding off after a robbery. This is the...
Police: 13-year-old in custody after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old
On Thursday police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Canton Street in Elkhart at around 4:30 p.m. Elkhart Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was given first aid then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. During the investigation,...
Sewer project upgrades begin in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of millions of dollars are being pumped into upgrading Kosciusko County’s waste system. This afternoon, county leaders broke ground to connect Tippecanoe and Chapman Lake homes to a nearby sewer system. Those homes currently use septic tanks, which puts them at risk...
Pokagon Band leaders sign Memorandum of Understanding with IUSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance for members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to further their educations. Tribal leaders signed a new Memorandum of Understanding today with IU South Bend. The agreement provides in-state tuition benefits to eligible Pokagon Band citizens and employees as well as...
#5 Irish Roll Past Merrimack 108-44
Notre Dame lead the entire time of their contest with Merrimack, winning in dominant fashion 108-44 Saturday. It was a team effort to say the least; not only did every healthy member of head coach Niele Ivey's team make an appearance in the game, each player scored at least one point.
