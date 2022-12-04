Read full article on original website
KXLY
Social Security Is Changing in Many Ways in 2023. Here’s 1 Key Rule That’s Staying the Same
Although Social Security has been around for decades, the program’s specific rules aren’t necessarily set in stone. Each year, Social Security tends to go undergo changes related to inflation. And 2023 is no exception. Once 2023 arrives, Social Security beneficiaries will be eligible for a generous 8.7% cost-of-living...
KXLY
Are You on Track to Reach the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit?
Retirement is getting more expensive, and many older Americans depend heavily on Social Security. In fact, around 40% of retirees rely on their benefits “completely” in retirement, according to a 2022 survey from The Motley Fool. If Social Security will make up a significant portion of income in...
KXLY
Applying for Social Security in 2023? 3 Things You Need to Know
After paying into Social Security for decades, you’re finally ready to start getting some money back in 2023. Congratulations! Signing up for benefits is a big step for many seniors, but it can also be a little confusing. Here are three things you ought to know before you apply for Social Security next year.
KXLY
Social Security: Why Patience Doesn’t Always Pay Off
They say patience is a virtue, and when it comes to Social Security, it certainly can be. That’s because filers who delay their Social Security claims are rewarded financially. You’re entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history once you arrive at your...
KXLY
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
When you get your first Social Security check in 2023, it will not look the same as the last payment you got this year. There are a few primary reasons why that may be the case. Here’s why you can expect a change to your check. You’re going to...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
KXLY
Why You Might Not Get to Keep Your 401(k) Match
Millions of Americans have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s. These tax-favored retirement accounts allow workers to save thousands of dollars each year, sometimes earning immediate tax savings as a result and setting themselves up over the long run for years of tax-deferred growth. One of the best features...
KXLY
Starting a business has gotten harder this year, data suggests
The economic environment for starting a small business is significantly less hospitable than it was a year ago, according to new data from NerdWallet’s Small-Business Opportunity Index, and the increasingly unfavorable conditions have some small-business experts advising would-be entrepreneurs to prepare for rougher-than-usual starts — or even to put their business plans on hold.
