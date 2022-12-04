Read full article on original website
Related
All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’
Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...
Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords
Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future also aims to curb influence of wealth and foreign money
UK Supreme Court Rules Scotland Can’t Hold Another Independence Referendum Without Permission
Supreme Court of the United KingdomPhoto byChrisVTG Photography via Wikimedia Commons. The UK Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without permission from the government in Westminster. According to the President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court, Lord Reed, the Scottish Parliament simply does not have the power to be able to legislate for a referendum on independence as it effects the future of the United Kingdom as a whole, which solely lies within the purview of the government in Westminster. In taking this stance, Lord Reed rejected the claims of a right to self-determination under international law that were put forward by the Scottish National Party in the course of the court case.
Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid
SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy.The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week.His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the party’s AGM.The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East threw his hat in the ring on Monday morning, announcing he would stand to be second in command, after a nomination from Ms Thewliss.💛Very humbled to have been nominated by @alisonthewliss for the role of Deputy Westminster Group Leader.🏴It would be an honour to...
BBC
SNP split claims are complete fiction, MP insists
Reports of deep divisions within the SNP are a "complete fiction", a senior MP has insisted. Stewart Hosie was responding to claims that Stephen Flynn's victory over Alison Thewliss in the party's Westminster leadership contest showed the party was now split. Mr Hosie said "not one word of that is...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
Gove stokes environmental anger by approving first new coal mine in 30 years
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.He granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.🚨 BREAKING: The government have just approved planning permission for...
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
BBC
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
Michelle Mone accused of trying to ‘bully’ ministers over PPE contracts
Whitehall sources reportedly say ‘rude’ peer lobbied Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro
BBC
Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader at Westminster
Stephen Flynn has been elected as the SNP's new Westminster leader following the resignation of Ian Blackford. The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss - who is seen as being closer to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs. Mr...
BBC
PMQs: Rishi Sunak working on 'tough' new anti-strike laws
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is working on "new tough laws" to protect people from strike disruption. He told MPs if "union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public". But Labour leader...
BBC
Matt Hancock to stand down as MP amid local criticism
Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. His announcement came as some local party members said he was "not fit to represent" them. In a letter, the West Suffolk Conservative Association president urged Chief Whip Simon Hart not...
BBC
Onshore wind rules to be relaxed after Tory revolt
The government has pledged to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms in England after a threatened rebellion from Conservative MPs. A rule requiring new turbines to be built on pre-designated land will be rewritten, the levelling up department said. Over 30 backbenchers had threatened to make the change through...
BBC
Jeremy Corbyn: I do not see ex-leader standing for Labour, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not see how ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could stand as the party's candidate at the next election. Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour in 2020 over his response to a report that found anti-Semitism in its ranks. The party's governing body reinstated him...
Support for Scottish independence up to 56%, poll suggests
Support for Scottish independence has increased to 56%, a poll has suggested.A poll from Ipsos Scotland for STV of 1,065 Scots shows support soaring in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for a referendum on independence.With undecided voters ruled out, 56% who were likely to vote said they would back independence in a referendum, while 44% said they would vote against.When asked when they would like to see a vote on separation, 35% of respondents said before the end of next year, while 26% said they never want another vote, 17% said between...
Government defends onshore wind U-turn in face of backbench pressure
Rishi Sunak’s Government has been forced to defend its latest U-turn, after the Prime Minister bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to relent on the construction of new onshore wind farms.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Government was committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects, in a climbdown from Mr Sunak’s previous opposition to building new turbines onshore.Health Secretary Steve Barclay played down the U-turn on Wednesday, defending the prime minister as he was asked on Sky News who was really in charge of Government policy.“You can...
BBC
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
Comments / 0