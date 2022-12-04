Supreme Court of the United KingdomPhoto byChrisVTG Photography via Wikimedia Commons. The UK Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without permission from the government in Westminster. According to the President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court, Lord Reed, the Scottish Parliament simply does not have the power to be able to legislate for a referendum on independence as it effects the future of the United Kingdom as a whole, which solely lies within the purview of the government in Westminster. In taking this stance, Lord Reed rejected the claims of a right to self-determination under international law that were put forward by the Scottish National Party in the course of the court case.

14 DAYS AGO