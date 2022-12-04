The war in Ukraine is set to slow this winter, according to U.S. intelligence

Read full article on original website
Ukraine still fears another Chernobyl-size disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant
CHERNOBYL, Ukraine — Sophia Arkadiyivna remembers when the Soviet Union built the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1977, just 20 miles from the village where she served as mayor. After years of atomic energy powering big Russian cities like Moscow, Leningrad and Voronezh, the USSR was finally ready to...
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson.
There have been 50,000 alleged war crimes in Ukraine. We worked to solve one
When I first heard about the dead man in the street, I didn't know his name. It was just a story, about a possible war crime, committed in the first days of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. The victim was a Ukrainian man, allegedly murdered by Russian soldiers and left dead in the street next to his blown-up car, near a place called Nova Basan.
Sweden touts nuclear energy as remedy to Russian dependence, high prices: 'a dire situation'
Sweden began the process to join NATO after decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's threat to the security landscape of the region.
Biden vows to bring longtime detainee Paul Whelan home from Russia too
As the Biden administration celebrates the homecoming of one prominent American detained in Russia — basketball star Brittney Griner — it's pledging to continue working to secure the release of another who's been there even longer. Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow in 2018 on...
What Viktor Bout reportedly said to Brittney Griner the moment they were exchanged in a prisoner swap
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia, revealed details of his encounter with Brittney Griner at the prisoner exchange.
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa
Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia as China looks to grow its Mideast footprint
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — China's leader, Xi Jinping, is in Saudi Arabia for a visit showcasing Beijing's ambitions to expand its influence in the Gulf, a region traditionally seen as a close U.S. security partner. For Xi, who recently secured a third term in power, the trip is...
Iran carries out the first known execution of a prisoner arrested in recent protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their...
The track record of 'Presidents for Life' show us our Constitution is vital
In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Dec. 3, the former President asked supporters about his false claims of voter fraud: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”. He added: “A Massive Fraud of...
How facial recognition allowed the Chinese government to target minority groups
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3. Journalist Alison Killing explains her investigation in Xinjiang, China, where the government has used facial recognition cameras to track Uyghurs and detain them in camps across the region. About Alison Killing.
More South Korean adoptees who were sent overseas demand probes into their cases
Nearly 400 South Koreans adopted as children by families in the West have requested South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigate their adoptions through Friday's application deadline, as Seoul faces growing pressure to reckon with a child export frenzy driven by dictatorships that ruled the country until the 1980s. The...
Nearly a million adults became U.S. citizens this past year, a record high since 2008
About 967,400 adult immigrants took the oath of allegiance and became U.S. citizens this past fiscal year, according to a new report released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The record high comes as the federal government works to reduce a backlog of applications that was worsened by the pandemic.
With Title 42 set to end, questions loom about the future of migrants and asylum
Just across the border from South Texas, hundreds of migrants are living in small, makeshift camps scattered around Reynosa, Mexico. Many are hoping to apply for asylum in the U.S. but they're blocked, for now, by the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, which allows immigration authorities to quickly expel many migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum while in the U.S.
Brittney Griner is back home in the U.S. after a prisoner swap with Russia
SAN ANTONIO — WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed on American soil after 10 months detained in Russia. Griner landed at Kelly Airfield in San Antonio at 4:29 a.m. local time. She was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is undergoing evaluation and was reunited with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
How protesters in China bypass online censorship to express dissent
Although protests in China have now successfully convinced government officials to loosen enforced COVID-19 restrictions, anybody expressing their dissent in person or online has had to do so while navigating their country's notoriously strict censors. After a deadly apartment fire in the city of Urumqi left at least 10 dead...
Why vaccine hesitancy persists in China — and what they're doing about it
China says its official COVID-19 vaccination rate is around 90%, but it's not hard to find people who have been avoiding the jab. Take Faye Fei, for example. She's a 32-year-old lifestyle blogger who lives in the city of Hangzhou, about an hour from Shanghai by high-speed train. "I have...
