ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 17

Being Real!!!
10d ago

I hope none of these real life monsters has gotten hold of that young lady, when I was younger I used to think that monsters were only on the tv screen,, and l came to find out long ago that monsters arent just fictional characters, they're real and lurking amongst us and some are far more sinister than those fictinal ones. Praying that baby girl and her beautiful baby are found safe and unharmed and reunited with they're family.

Reply
8
Melanin Tough
10d ago

Prayers for safety and protection for these two. Please update us on their status. 🤲🏾🙏🏾🤲🏾🙏🏾🎀

Reply
4
Related
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Officials ID Benson woman struck, killed by Amtrak train

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon has been identified. Alice Anne Barefoot, 81, of Benson, walked into the path of the train at the crossing on Main Street around 4 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the town.
BENSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy