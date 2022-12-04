Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 8000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet with up to 5 feet on the crest possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley from Merced County south to Kern County. Includes areas along Highway 99 and Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST tonight to 11 AM PST Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Other highways impacted include, but are not limited to, SR 33, 41, 43, 46, 58, 198, 180, 168, 152, 140, 59, and 165.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet above 5000 feet, and 6 to 24 inches above 3500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties...including I-80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls and travel delays will be likely with possible road closures. Gusty winds will bring whiteout conditions and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet rising on Saturday to 4000-5500 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Comments / 0