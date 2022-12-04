Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet above 5000 feet, and 6 to 24 inches above 3500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties...including I-80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls and travel delays will be likely with possible road closures. Gusty winds will bring whiteout conditions and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet rising on Saturday to 4000-5500 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO