41st annual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes open for one more day

DAYTON — Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) invites the public to tour the historic homes in downtown Dayton for their 41st annual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes.

Attendees can enjoy a self-guided tour through six decorated historic homes in the “classic, Victorian style,” a spokesperson for the event stated.

Participants will start at the Gazebo in Newcom Park to check-in and receive a tour book. The book details the history and architectural features of each home, according to the spokesperson.

Guests can then tour each of the six houses at their own pace and view the holiday decor.

Hot cocoa, mulled cider with fixings, and refreshments will be served by local volunteers in period costumes at the end of the tour in the Gazebo, the spokesperson said.

The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is a fundraising event for the OHDS. Proceeds are used to upkeep Newcom Park’s residential street lights, the spokesperson informed.

Guests interested in attending the tour must purchase a $25 per person ticket via this website and schedule a tour time between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 4th will be the last day to participate in the tour.

For more information on the Oregon Historic District Society, you can visit their website.

