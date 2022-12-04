ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Showers this weekend, storms and then colder next week

Occasional showers and storms develop over the weekend, but our next big soaker arrives with heavy rainfall Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. The record-setting warmth of this week ends with one more day near 70°F on Saturday before a pattern-wrecking storm system brings widespread rain and storms next week.
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
wvtm13.com

Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day

State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
wvtm13.com

Hubbard nears end of sentence for Alabama ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted...
