Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
Nissan Revisits Its Strange Gobi Compact Truck Concept
Nissan released some insider information relating to one of its strangest concepts, the curious Gobi truck that was revealed at the 1990 North American International Auto Show. The Gobi was named after a vast desert land located in China, but the brand opted to reveal the car in the dead of winter in the Midwest.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
5 Used Alternatives To A Marked Up Toyota GR Corolla
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most excellent hot hatchbacks we've ever driven, hence why it's a finalist in two 2022 CarBuzz Awards categories: Affordable Fun and Track Weapon. Pricing for this 300-horsepower all-wheel-drive hot hatchback starts at $35,900, but we've already seen crazy dealer markups that...
Toyota Using Mirai Hydrogen Tech To Power German Public Transport
Toyota continues to progress with hydrogen power, successfully completing a long-distance test in a CaetanoBus in Germany using the fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai sedan. This particular test involved the hydrogen-powered bus completing a route between Hanover and Niebull, a distance of around 217 miles. A far cry...
Porsche 911 ST Spied With GT3 RS Aero And Wide Fenders
Work continues on the next special edition Porsche 911, the upcoming 911 ST. The ST is part of a trio of special 911 models Porsche has been planning out for a few years now, comprised of the 911 Sport Classic, ST, and (maybe) an upcoming 911 RS. With the Sport Classic out of the way, Porsche has started work on this.
Audi A5 Coupe Helps The Four Rings Earn An Unprecedented Safety Record With The IIHS
A total of 15 Audi models, from the Q4 e-tron to the A7, have now earned 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). For Audi, this means it leads all other brands in the total number of models qualified for the IIHS award. Audi pulled ahead after the A5 Coupe qualified for the safety award.
Cybertruck Design Boss Says A New Tesla Is On The Way
Tesla design head Fraz von Holzhausen sat down for a rare interview with CNBC this week at the Petersen Automotive Museum, detailing the Cybertruck's design process and teasing a new model he can't discuss yet. In fact, that's exactly what von Holzhausen has said about the new model. When asked...
Updated 2023 Audi A6 Final Testing Is Almost Complete
The facelifted 2023 Audi A6 has been spied testing once again by our photographers. Our sources tell us the German automaker is wrapping up testing on what's expected to be mild changes inside and out. The exterior updates are likely to include fresh shapes for the headlights and taillights, a tweaked front bumper featuring new intakes, and a modified grille. Unlike the upcoming electric A6 e-tron, this one will not have split headlight design.
McLaren To Supply Powertrain Components For Czinger C21 Hypercar
McLaren Applied has announced that it has added Czinger to its list of growing OEM customers. This latest bit of news means that one of the world's most advanced automotive parts suppliers will be building a high-performance inverter for one of the most innovative hypercar builders in the USA. McLaren...
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
Ram Charges Up Its Teaser Campaign For Revolution Electric Truck Concept
We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.
New Buick Trademark Reaffirms Plans To Bring Envista Crossover To America
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark that General Motors has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name Envision. Interestingly, GM had previously filed the name with the USPTO in 2019, but it seems that this trademark either lapsed or was deregistered. This fits with...
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0