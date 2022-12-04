We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.

