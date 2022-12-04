ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Complex

Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’

The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
thedigitalfix.com

James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2

By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis had one request for her male co-stars in A Fish Called Wanda

Before Jamie Lee Curtis could have fun making out with a “bunch of different men” while filming A Fish Called Wanda, she had one small request for her co-stars.Curtis led the 1988 crime comedy as the title character Wanda, a grifter who takes part in a diamond heist with a group of gangsters. In an attempt to gather intel on the prized gems, she seduces lawyer Archie (John Cleese).In other words, Wanda gets to “be the paramour for a bunch of different men”, the 64-year-old actor said in a new interview with Vulture, published on Tuesday 22 November.“It was...
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.

