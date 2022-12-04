Read full article on original website
Runs in the first, third quarter elevate Tabb to victory over Lady Trojans
After opening the season with two victories, New Kent’s Lady Trojans welcomed Bay Rivers District rival Tabb’s Lady Tigers on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for the hosts, Tabb stomped out the pleasantries early on in the contest. Fourteen unanswered points from the onset along with another surge in the...
Colonial Heights stifles Charles City with big second quarter run
Charles City’s boys’ 2022-23 campaign provided them some insight before they face several regional opponents to make a run at the playoffs. Facing a Colonial Heights Colonials team Monday night that they trailed by only two-points at the break in their first encounter seemed promising first. But unlike...
Basketball coaching great & Granby alum "Lefty" Driesell honored with a court in his name
NORFOLK, Va. — College coaching great, Charles "Lefty" Driesell would be the first to tell you that Granby High School has always been at his core through his childhood. The Norfolk native, who would go on to great things including being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame got one additional honor on Tuesday night.
‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game. A dream these players have had since 8th...
Williamsburg, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Williamsburg. The Smithfield High School basketball team will have a game with Bruton High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00. The Lafayette High School basketball team will have a game with Warhill High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close overnight starting Dec. 9
The Benjamin Harrison Bridge that connects Charles City and Prince George County will see several closures beginning this weekend. Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, the bridge will close at 7 p.m. and remained closed until Monday, Dec. 12, 5 a.m. From Monday, Dec. 12, to Thursday, Dec. 15, the bridge will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weather permitting, the bridge will completely reopen on Friday, Dec. 16.
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
Lucille Paul Briere
Lucille Paul Briere, 91, died on Nov. 18, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by the love of her family after having a long and abundant life. Lucille was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Apr. 13, 1931, the only child of Claudio Joseph Paul and Irene McDonald Paul. Following the passing of her mother when she was quite young, Lucille traveled to the Convent of the Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Nicolet, Quebec, Canada. There, she was raised and schooled by Catholic nuns. Lucille graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and returned to Southbridge.
New Dollar Tree coming to Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood
Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month -- it's just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing
VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
Ramp to I-95 south from Belvidere closing for more than a year in Richmond
The ramp — located less than a mile from Virginia Commonwealth University — is frequented by City residents and students alike and is expected to be closed until early 2024, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure is a part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.
Mayor Levar Stoney plans to fund multiple Richmond projects with tax revenue surplus
The end of the fiscal year is near. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration have developed a plan to give back to the city with this year's tax revenue surplus.
Terry Hunkele Dillon
Terry Hunkele Dillon, 62, of Deltaville, Virgina, and formerly from Hideaway Marina, became an angel on Dec. 2, 2022. Terry was preceded in the angel corps by her parents, Tom and Helen Hunkele; grandparents, and godparents. She is survived by her husband, Michael Dillon; sons, Chase Leftwich (Ashley) and Hunter...
‘After School Satan Club’ wants Chesapeake Public Schools to distribute club permission slip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A representative for Chesapeake Public Schools tells 10 On Your Side a school principal was in the wrong when she promoted an after-school Christian club to parents via email earlier this year. The accusation came to light last week. That’s when it was announced that...
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work
Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said Melanie Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.
Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'
A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
Inflation Impacting Potential Construction Projects In WJCC Schools
JAMES CITY– Inflation may be taking a bite out of everyone’s budget but perhaps no sector is feeling it more than the construction industry. That’s the takeaway from a joint meeting of the WJCC Schools Division, the James City County Board of Supervisors, and the Williamsburg City Council on Friday, December 2, where a revised capital improvement plan (CIP) projected whopping increases in the cost to build new classrooms.
Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal
Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
