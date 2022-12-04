Lucille Paul Briere, 91, died on Nov. 18, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by the love of her family after having a long and abundant life. Lucille was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Apr. 13, 1931, the only child of Claudio Joseph Paul and Irene McDonald Paul. Following the passing of her mother when she was quite young, Lucille traveled to the Convent of the Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Nicolet, Quebec, Canada. There, she was raised and schooled by Catholic nuns. Lucille graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and returned to Southbridge.

