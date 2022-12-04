ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

nkccnews.com

Colonial Heights stifles Charles City with big second quarter run

Charles City’s boys’ 2022-23 campaign provided them some insight before they face several regional opponents to make a run at the playoffs. Facing a Colonial Heights Colonials team Monday night that they trailed by only two-points at the break in their first encounter seemed promising first. But unlike...
CHARLES CITY, VA
nkccnews.com

Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close overnight starting Dec. 9

The Benjamin Harrison Bridge that connects Charles City and Prince George County will see several closures beginning this weekend. Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, the bridge will close at 7 p.m. and remained closed until Monday, Dec. 12, 5 a.m. From Monday, Dec. 12, to Thursday, Dec. 15, the bridge will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weather permitting, the bridge will completely reopen on Friday, Dec. 16.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
nkccnews.com

Lucille Paul Briere

Lucille Paul Briere, 91, died on Nov. 18, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by the love of her family after having a long and abundant life. Lucille was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Apr. 13, 1931, the only child of Claudio Joseph Paul and Irene McDonald Paul. Following the passing of her mother when she was quite young, Lucille traveled to the Convent of the Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Nicolet, Quebec, Canada. There, she was raised and schooled by Catholic nuns. Lucille graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and returned to Southbridge.
RICHMOND, VA
princessanneindy.com

Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing

VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nkccnews.com

Terry Hunkele Dillon

Terry Hunkele Dillon, 62, of Deltaville, Virgina, and formerly from Hideaway Marina, became an angel on Dec. 2, 2022. Terry was preceded in the angel corps by her parents, Tom and Helen Hunkele; grandparents, and godparents. She is survived by her husband, Michael Dillon; sons, Chase Leftwich (Ashley) and Hunter...
DELTAVILLE, VA
wufe967.com

Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'

A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Inflation Impacting Potential Construction Projects In WJCC Schools

JAMES CITY– Inflation may be taking a bite out of everyone’s budget but perhaps no sector is feeling it more than the construction industry. That’s the takeaway from a joint meeting of the WJCC Schools Division, the James City County Board of Supervisors, and the Williamsburg City Council on Friday, December 2, where a revised capital improvement plan (CIP) projected whopping increases in the cost to build new classrooms.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal

Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

