Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
Coroner ID's man found dead inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of a victim found dead inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Metro Police said they found Moss’ after reports of a “man down” inside a...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot while sitting in car on McDonald's parking lot, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
Wave 3
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
‘We have diversity’: Louisville Metro Police adds 26 new recruits to force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police celebrated their most recent graduating class of officers Friday. At the ceremony, outgoing Police Chief Erika Shields said she was proud of the 26 recruits and the strides the department is making to diversify itself. “We have so many different nationalities, countries, we...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive closed for several hours after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive were closed for more than an hour due to a three-vehicle crash. TRIMARC reported the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on the roadway. LMPD spokesperson...
Wave 3
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
WLKY.com
Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
Woman struck by car on Bardstown Road dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was run over by a car in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
WLKY.com
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
wdrb.com
2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0