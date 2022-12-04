ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman struck by car on Bardstown Road dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was run over by a car in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy