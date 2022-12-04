Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Will Ohio State ultimately take a running back in the 2023 class?
With the regular season and conference championships now in the rear view, Ohio State will now look to prepare for Georgia in the playoff game, as well as finishing out the 2023 class on a good note. Will the Buckeyes ultimately add a running back in this years cycle? Will Ohio State be able to push away other programs from raiding their class?
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday
After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball coach, players on No. 3 ranking
Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team earned an achievement they haven’t had since Nov. 30, 2010 — a No. 3 AP Poll ranking. It’s a memento of hard work over the past two seasons that saw Ohio State transform from a team losing multiple starters in the transfer portal to a 2021-22 B1G Regular Season Co-Championship and now on the precipice of greater things. It’s a standing worth boasting.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State Wrestling: Sammy Sasso wins, Buckeyes take disappointing 8th at Cliff Keen Invitational
Since 2009, Tom Ryan’s Ohio State wrestling team has won six team titles at the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The team also finished second in 2014, 2019, and 2021, and third in 2013. So to say that this dance in the desert has traditionally been worth the trip for OSU, would be a massive understatement.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Who would you have preferred Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff?
Ohio State has officially made the College Football Playoff — yay! I definitely thought the Bucks were going to be the No. 3 seed and play Michigan, but I was wrong. I also wanted Ohio State to play TTUN, but the more I think about, I’m not sure who I’d rather play between Michigan or Georgia. Let’s break it down.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
buckeyesports.com
Day Discusses Plan For Bowl Prep
Ohio State’s regular season ended in one of the more embarrassing fashions imaginable. Archrival Michigan not only beat the Buckeyes on their home field Nov. 26, they won by three touchdowns for a second season in a row. Touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards by Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines’ second-year running back, served as exclamation points to a 45-23 beating.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Loss
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly going to be looking a lot different next season. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU."
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? When Utah and Ohio State become unlikely friends
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Ohio State rallied from behind to beat Utah in a high-scoring 2022 Rose Bowl. The game was electric and had one of the highest attendance in Rose Bowl history, to say nothing of the stellar television numbers that were released after the game.
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers
Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Comments / 1