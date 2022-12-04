ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
landgrantholyland.com

Will Ohio State ultimately take a running back in the 2023 class?

With the regular season and conference championships now in the rear view, Ohio State will now look to prepare for Georgia in the playoff game, as well as finishing out the 2023 class on a good note. Will the Buckeyes ultimately add a running back in this years cycle? Will Ohio State be able to push away other programs from raiding their class?
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday

After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball coach, players on No. 3 ranking

Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team earned an achievement they haven’t had since Nov. 30, 2010 — a No. 3 AP Poll ranking. It’s a memento of hard work over the past two seasons that saw Ohio State transform from a team losing multiple starters in the transfer portal to a 2021-22 B1G Regular Season Co-Championship and now on the precipice of greater things. It’s a standing worth boasting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff

After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Day Discusses Plan For Bowl Prep

Ohio State’s regular season ended in one of the more embarrassing fashions imaginable. Archrival Michigan not only beat the Buckeyes on their home field Nov. 26, they won by three touchdowns for a second season in a row. Touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards by Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines’ second-year running back, served as exclamation points to a 45-23 beating.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Loss

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly going to be looking a lot different next season. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers

Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pilot accused of flying drone over Ohio Stadium without a license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing charges related to a drone spotted before the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game earlier in the 2022 season. NBC4 obtained the affidavit record for the case, which detailed an officer’s account of the Sept. 24 incident. Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

