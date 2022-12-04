ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspect in critical condition after police-involved shooting in the Bronx

 2 days ago

A car chase that spanned two boroughs ended with a police-involved shooting Saturday night.

Police say this shooting happened in the Grand Concourse section at 161 Street and Summit Avenue, but the incident actually started when they received a call about a car being broken into in Manhattan.

Officers arrived at the initial scene at 149 Street and Convent Avenue in Hamilton Heights to check out the car break-in.

Once they were working that scene, they saw a car driving recklessly close by, officials said.

Police started to chase that reckless driver and ended in the Bronx, where they arrested one of the people in that car.

Officials say another suspect fled into a marshy area near the Major Deegan Expressway. A few minutes later, the suspect pointed a weapon and police.

"At this time, members of the 3-0 Precinct engage this person in an exchange of gunfire. After this exchange of gunfire, the individual runs into the marsh area right here next to the Major Deegan and a second gunfire exchange occurs," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

The police chief said the suspect was shot in the head and leg. The 39-year-old is known to the police and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

