Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
5280.com
10 Denver Bakeries for Go-To Holiday Cookies
Whether you’re a sugar cookie connoisseur or a gingerbread architect, Christmas is synonymous with cookies. But if you’re not much of a baker (or if your royal icing always looks less like a chilly snowman and more like a hot mess), it might be better to outsource your sugary cheer.
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
10 holiday markets to shop across Colorado
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit or do some shopping for gifts, we have you covered.
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Sleep Under the Stars in this Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb. This...
5280.com
5280’s Guide to Cheap Ski Town Eats
Cheap resort town dining—sounds like an oxymoron, right? Colorado’s ski communities aren’t exactly known for their modest price tags. Between Vail Resorts’ $949 Epic season pass and single-day lift tickets nudging $230, paying the tab for après-ski beers and burgers can add to the sticker-shock sting.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines
1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
5280.com
Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden
Cherie Goff is not a fan of wasted space. So, when the founder of one-year-old architecture firm CGModern set out to design a new house outside Golden for herself and her husband—both of whom work from home—she focused on using space and energy efficiently. Here, she talks small spaces, fire-resistant design, and minimalist materials.
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia
Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?. The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
Comments / 0