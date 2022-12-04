Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Taco burgers draw a crowd at this southeast Colorado Springs eatery | Dining Review
The marriage of a burger with a taco isn’t that far fetched, and Felipe’s 109 presides over this creative union as if it was always meant to be. This popular establishment is off the beaten path, despite its South Academy Boulevard address. It’s easy to drive by, in part because of limited access to the expansive parking lot surrounding it. Nonetheless, it draws a crowd from those choosing to dine in the small seating area, order at the window or wait curbside for their food.
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
5280.com
10 Denver Bakeries for Go-To Holiday Cookies
Whether you’re a sugar cookie connoisseur or a gingerbread architect, Christmas is synonymous with cookies. But if you’re not much of a baker (or if your royal icing always looks less like a chilly snowman and more like a hot mess), it might be better to outsource your sugary cheer.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
1037theriver.com
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15
Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24 shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale. SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15THEATREDATES1776BuellMarch 21 - April 2, 2023 AnastasiaBuellApril 14 - 16, 2023 Les Misérables BuellMay 10 - 21, 2023 Disney's AladdinBuellJune 13 - 18, 2023 The Book of MormonBuellJune 21 - July 2, 2023 Jagged Little PillBuellAugust 16 - 27, 2023 BeetlejuiceBuellSeptember 5 - 17, 2023 TINA – The Tina...
Two Castle Rock homes land in top 5 November home sales
31 Albion Place backs the 12th-hole green at Castle Rock's exclusive Castle Pines Golf Club.Photo byCourtesy REColorado. Two homes at Castle Rock's Castle Pines Golf Club sold in November for $6.3 million and $5.2 to land in the top 5 for the Denver metro's top luxury home sales.
5280.com
6 Must-Have Pieces from Colorado’s First Herman Miller Retail Store
Boulder-based interior designer Emily Tucker had just returned from the East Coast—where she was working on the design of John Hickenlooper’s Senate office—when she met us in Cherry Creek to check out the new Herman Miller store. The lovely, compact retail location of the iconic American furniture brand opened over the summer, and the in-demand Tucker, principal of Emily Tucker Design, had found a lull in her schedule to peruse the store in person. Tucker’s inventive, layered design aesthetic borrows heavily from traditional and classic-modern forms, and, she says, Herman Miller pieces find their way into many of the homes she designs.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
5280.com
Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden
Cherie Goff is not a fan of wasted space. So, when the founder of one-year-old architecture firm CGModern set out to design a new house outside Golden for herself and her husband—both of whom work from home—she focused on using space and energy efficiently. Here, she talks small spaces, fire-resistant design, and minimalist materials.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime
The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Denver man among group of Taylor Swift fans suing over Eras Tour ticket issues
A Denver man is part of a group of more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans from across the U.S. that are collectively suing Ticketmaster.
Hundreds of Marshall Fire victims attend holiday extravaganza
Hundreds of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the Marshall Fire last year gathered for a holiday extravaganza as the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches.
Comments / 2