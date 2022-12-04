ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

multifamilybiz.com

Century Living Announces Groundbreaking on 300-Unit Apartment Development Inside The Compark Business Campus in Parker, Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living, the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division, has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.
PARKER, CO
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines

1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business

"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

10 Denver Bakeries for Go-To Holiday Cookies

Whether you’re a sugar cookie connoisseur or a gingerbread architect, Christmas is synonymous with cookies. But if you’re not much of a baker (or if your royal icing always looks less like a chilly snowman and more like a hot mess), it might be better to outsource your sugary cheer.
DENVER, CO
CNBC

How I built $835,000 in net worth by age 34 to retire early

Amberly Grant, 34, vowed to be a millionaire after reading her first finance book at age 15. Then, in college, she discovered the FIRE movement, which stands for financial independence, retire early, and began working toward her dream of retiring early. Living in Denver, she was hired as a full-time project manager, started investing in real estate and launched a financial education side hustle. Today, Grant has accumulated a net worth of $835,000, and recently welcomed her first child.
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

No return home for some Marshall Fire survivors

It has been nearly one year since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, but there is another group of affected homeowners. Their houses are still standing, yet they do not feel safe returning home. Some never will. On a quiet street in Louisville, Justin Schrader’s...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration

A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton

A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Why Haven't Denver Home Prices Dropped More?

Nearly every metric in the December market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests that local home prices should be dropping. But a new survey reveals that both the average and median tags for a detached house in the Denver area have slipped by less than 1 percent from the previous month and remain above their level a year ago.
DENVER, CO

