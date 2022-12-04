Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived OvernightTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Century Living Announces Groundbreaking on 300-Unit Apartment Development Inside The Compark Business Campus in Parker, Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living, the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division, has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines
1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
5280.com
10 Denver Bakeries for Go-To Holiday Cookies
Whether you’re a sugar cookie connoisseur or a gingerbread architect, Christmas is synonymous with cookies. But if you’re not much of a baker (or if your royal icing always looks less like a chilly snowman and more like a hot mess), it might be better to outsource your sugary cheer.
Around 150 migrants arrive in Denver, emergency shelter opened
Denver is opening an emergency shelter for "up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight," according to the Office of Emergency Management.
CNBC
How I built $835,000 in net worth by age 34 to retire early
Amberly Grant, 34, vowed to be a millionaire after reading her first finance book at age 15. Then, in college, she discovered the FIRE movement, which stands for financial independence, retire early, and began working toward her dream of retiring early. Living in Denver, she was hired as a full-time project manager, started investing in real estate and launched a financial education side hustle. Today, Grant has accumulated a net worth of $835,000, and recently welcomed her first child.
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
Kiewit fined in I-70 flood that stranded drivers, damaged homes
The contractor in the major Interstate 70 reconstruction project through Denver was fined in a summer flood that stranded at least 11 people and damaged property and homes nearby.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
kunc.org
No return home for some Marshall Fire survivors
It has been nearly one year since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, but there is another group of affected homeowners. Their houses are still standing, yet they do not feel safe returning home. Some never will. On a quiet street in Louisville, Justin Schrader’s...
Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million
The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
1310kfka.com
Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
KDVR.com
Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton
A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
Westword
Why Haven't Denver Home Prices Dropped More?
Nearly every metric in the December market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests that local home prices should be dropping. But a new survey reveals that both the average and median tags for a detached house in the Denver area have slipped by less than 1 percent from the previous month and remain above their level a year ago.
Heavier snow possible across Colorado by Monday
More snow for the mountains today, but it will stay pretty dry and mild in Denver. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
Comments / 0