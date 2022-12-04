ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Oregon Announces $17 Million Settlement with Health Care Giant Centene

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General and Insurance Commissioner jointly announced a. regarding pharmacy services and including allegations that the company overcharged. Oregon's. Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs. Specifically,. Centene. served as both a pharmacy benefit manager, and provided managed care through a subsidiary to. Oregon's. Medicaid program. In.
OREGON STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax

Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Pratt Wins $115M Contract for F135 Upgrade

East Hartford-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has won a $115 million contract to upgrade the company’s F135 engine. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the company’s initial development activities through 2023. Pratt officials said the engine core upgrade will deliver a product that is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
rew-online.com

FNRP Add Bishops Corner to Connecticut Portfolio

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) today announced the addition of Bishops Corner to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 259,104-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Connecticut and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Bishops Corner is anchored by a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut

Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
HAWAII STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Joe Carron Joins Alliant Private Client in Florida

Longtime high-net-worth insurance expert to provide risk management and personal insurance solutions to diverse client base. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alliant Private Client, a division of. , has hired longtime high-net-worth insurance expert. as Executive Vice President. Based in. Palm Beach, Florida. , Carron will provide a diverse range of risk management...
PALM BEACH, FL
