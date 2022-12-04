Read full article on original website
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
CT’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
While uncertainty still looms over the economy, analysts told CT legislators the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done recently was not in vain.
Oregon Announces $17 Million Settlement with Health Care Giant Centene
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General and Insurance Commissioner jointly announced a. regarding pharmacy services and including allegations that the company overcharged. Oregon's. Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs. Specifically,. Centene. served as both a pharmacy benefit manager, and provided managed care through a subsidiary to. Oregon's. Medicaid program. In.
GOVERNOR SCOTT LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE PROGRAM
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The. to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax
Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
hamlethub.com
Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Hawaii government workers can switch insurance providers [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 7—The board overseeing the Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund. , which administers health benefits, voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Kaiser members to change their plans through. June 30. or the end of the strike, whichever comes first. State and county government workers can now...
Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
cbia.com
Pratt Wins $115M Contract for F135 Upgrade
East Hartford-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has won a $115 million contract to upgrade the company’s F135 engine. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the company’s initial development activities through 2023. Pratt officials said the engine core upgrade will deliver a product that is...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
rew-online.com
FNRP Add Bishops Corner to Connecticut Portfolio
First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) today announced the addition of Bishops Corner to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 259,104-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Connecticut and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Bishops Corner is anchored by a...
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
Joe Carron Joins Alliant Private Client in Florida
Longtime high-net-worth insurance expert to provide risk management and personal insurance solutions to diverse client base. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alliant Private Client, a division of. , has hired longtime high-net-worth insurance expert. as Executive Vice President. Based in. Palm Beach, Florida. , Carron will provide a diverse range of risk management...
Connecticut DOT facing another snowplow driver shortage, but technology is helping
DOT leaders say the agency is down 122 drivers, and staffing is down 30% for mechanics to keep all those plows on the road.
State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees
Employees of the DOC believed they were working in a higher classification and were due additional salary from the state as a result. The post State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
