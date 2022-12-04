Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Wins Conference Men’s Basketball Honor
Central College’s Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was selected as the American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot, 10-inch center, averaged 23.5 points in a pair of men’s basketball conference victories last week, including a 68-58 upset win over the preseason title favorite University of Dubuque at Pella Saturday. Central (6-3 overall, 2-0 conference) also scored a 73-67 win at Nebraska Wesleyan University Wednesday.
kniakrls.com
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
kniakrls.com
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
kniakrls.com
Pella Basketball Teams On to Washington; Wrestling Teams on Road Again
The Pella basketball teams will take another step out of the conference and aim to start winning streaks on the road southeast to Washington tonight. Coming off of their first league wins against Norwalk Friday, the 2-1 Dutch girls and 1-1 boys are seeking a pair of quality road victories.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Hosts Clarke Tonight
The Knoxville Basketball Squads will hope to pick up where they left off on Friday as the Panthers routed Cardinal to open up South Central Conference play. However, a different and likely much more difficult task will await the Panthers tonight as Clarke comes to town. For the girls this is an experienced Indians team that has won two of the last three over Knoxville and are looking to be not just competitive in the conference but to challenge for the title. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Clarke has already challenged a good 1A school and lost to a good 2A school this season.
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
balldurham.com
Duke Basketball Game Tonight: Duke vs. Iowa Injuries, Odds, Prediction
The Duke basketball team battles Iowa in an anticipated neutral site showdown. The lights shine the brightest on the Duke basketball program and there are no bigger lights in the sport than those at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
kniakrls.com
Central’s Hawkins Receives NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award
In a capstone to a historic career, one of the NCAA’s loftiest honors is going to former Central College football quarterback Blaine Hawkins as he was named a recipient of the 2023 Today’s Top 10 Award. Hawkins, the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy winner as the outstanding football player in Division III, and nine other exceptional former student-athletes will be recognized at the Honors Celebration Jan. 11 during the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Initiated in 1973, the award recognizes 10 former student-athletes from across all NCAA divisions for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients completed their athletics eligibility during the 2021-22 academic year.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
Comments / 0