ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Police warn against increased package theft during holiday season

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1lQJ_0jWvmfAQ00

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga — Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and some of those packages you ordered on Cyber Monday should be arriving soon. However, police say that thieves are fully aware.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Sandy Springs police on Thursday who want to make sure you get what you ordered.

“After Thanksgiving and into December, we definitely see more of this type of criminal activity because it’s easy pickings,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Sandy Springs police put out an alert to residents this week.

Police say some are crimes of opportunity where someone just sees a box, have no idea what it is, and grab and go. However, police have seen more organized thefts where delivery trucks are followed.

“Ring cameras and things like that are definitely a deterrent. But the best thing you can do is have someone there to receive the package. if you can’t receive it yourself, have it delivered somewhere like a P.O. box, neighbor or even at your job,” McGinnis said. “If you’re going to be gone for a long time, don’t just leave packages on your front porch because they might just get stolen.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sandy Springs Police Department listed the following tips to ensure you don’t get holiday gifts and packages stolen off your doorstep:

  • Track your packages and be at home for delivery.
  • Request a signature when a package is delivered.
  • Ask a neighbor to pick up your packages.
  • Request that your package be held at a local facility of the shipping service.
  • Use Amazon Locker for packages under 10 pounds (there is one at Whole Foods in Sandy Springs).
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace.
  • Install a package lockbox.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michelle Hall

Forsyth County residents warned to watch out for porch pirates this holiday season

Homeowners are setting up security cameras to protect themselves from porch piratesPhoto by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) ‘Tis the season for giving, but for some, it’s also the season for taking what isn’t theirs. That’s why the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is reminding residents to protect themselves from being the victims of porch pirates.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holiday shoppers forced to evacuate Perimeter Mall following reports of armed gunman near Macy’s

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Reports of an armed gunman at Perimeter Mall Saturday sent some shoppers into a panic as Dunwoody Police surrounded the entrance of Macy’s. According to Dunwoody police, at the same time they were responding to multiple calls about an armed person on mall property, they were also dealing with a dispute in the parking lot that they believe stemmed from a road rage incident.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

Casper the dog sheds light on greater risk to Great Pyrenees dogs

ATLANTA — The nation has fallen in love with Casper the Great Pyrenees dog who fought off 11 coyotes – killing eight – to save a herd of sheep on his owner’s farm. Casper is currently under the care of LifeLine Animal Project who said he is "good for a full recovery," however, not all dogs from this breed have the luckiest chance of survival.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy