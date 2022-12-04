Police warn against increased package theft during holiday season

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga — Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and some of those packages you ordered on Cyber Monday should be arriving soon. However, police say that thieves are fully aware.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Sandy Springs police on Thursday who want to make sure you get what you ordered.

“After Thanksgiving and into December, we definitely see more of this type of criminal activity because it’s easy pickings,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Sandy Springs police put out an alert to residents this week.

Police say some are crimes of opportunity where someone just sees a box, have no idea what it is, and grab and go. However, police have seen more organized thefts where delivery trucks are followed.

“Ring cameras and things like that are definitely a deterrent. But the best thing you can do is have someone there to receive the package. if you can’t receive it yourself, have it delivered somewhere like a P.O. box, neighbor or even at your job,” McGinnis said. “If you’re going to be gone for a long time, don’t just leave packages on your front porch because they might just get stolen.”

Sandy Springs Police Department listed the following tips to ensure you don’t get holiday gifts and packages stolen off your doorstep: