New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Carol Doodian-Russo and Deborah Gallonty first heard about the asylum seekers in need on Staten Island, they knew they wanted to help. “We just felt like we needed to do something,” said Doodian-Russo, a registered nurse for Northwell Health who also works with Staten Island-based organization On Your Mark. “We read a lot about the migrants and what was going on, how most of them came with just a backpack and no clothes, and nothing for winter.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO