New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion

‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
Staten Island Ballet dancers set to stun Hilton Garden Inn with ‘The Nutcracker’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a quiet street in the Sea View Historic District sits a charming building surrounded by towering trees. Stepping inside, you can hear the excited hum of chatter and the instrumental of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as dancers practice various numbers.
Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home
Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson may no longer be the King of Staten Island. The former Saturday Night Live star, who announced his move to Brooklyn earlier this year, is now selling his luxury condominium unit at The Accolade At Bay Street Landing in Staten Island, his listing agent confirms to E! News.
It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Showings start Saturday for Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3M Staten Island condo; here’s what you should know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you were hoping to get an up-close glimpse of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island waterfront pad that’s been listed for nearly $1.3 million, you’re out of luck unless you’re a qualified buyer. Calls starting pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here’s how you can get VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
NYC Mayor Adams, DA McMahon denounce antisemitic attack of father and son on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following the arrest of a 25-year-old man for allegedly shooting a BB gun at a father and son as they left a kosher market in Meiers Corners, New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon to denounce the incident.
Staten Island high school JROTC participates in honorary walk | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Susan E. Wagner High School student Saray Garcia recently shared the experience of JROTC students who walked in honor of the Bataan Death March. She is part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.
Here’s how one Realtor says St. John’s Univ. Staten Island campus can be developed responsibly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island officials are determined to keep the St. John’s University (St. John’s) Grymes Hill campus out of the hands of residential developers, but one real estate expert says the key is to have a “responsible development plan” that strikes a happy medium between profitability and serving the community.
Applebee’s welcomes Santa with two special breakfasts — and an MTA bus fresh from the North Pole
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Santa Claus will bring his holiday cheer to Applebee’s in two notable appearances. Each will help fundraise with all proceeds for the morning slated for two charities. And at both two-hour breakfast events, children will receive a special gift from the man in the red suit.
‘We just felt like we needed to do something’ — Staten Islanders organize donations for migrants, others in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Carol Doodian-Russo and Deborah Gallonty first heard about the asylum seekers in need on Staten Island, they knew they wanted to help. “We just felt like we needed to do something,” said Doodian-Russo, a registered nurse for Northwell Health who also works with Staten Island-based organization On Your Mark. “We read a lot about the migrants and what was going on, how most of them came with just a backpack and no clothes, and nothing for winter.”
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
PIX11
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
Staten Island Railway running with delays after mechanical problem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The Staten Island Railway is running with delays Monday night, the MTA said. Tottenville-bound trains are operating with delays after the agency removed a train with a mechanical problem, according to an alert issued at 8:05 p.m. The removed train was taken out of service from...
