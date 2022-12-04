Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
South Albany hangs on to beat Warriors in girls hoops
The Philomath High School girls basketball team dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 35-30 loss on Tuesday at South Albany. The Warriors played shorthanded against the 5A opponent with senior starter Hailie Couture leaving the floor in the first quarter and freshman Emily Taunisila not available due to illness.
philomathnews.com
Warriors crush South Albany to go to 2-0 in boys basketball
The Philomath High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a decisive 65-23 victory on the road Tuesday night over 5A South Albany. Senior Ty May scored 22 points and senior Cole Beardsley finished with 15 to lead the Warriors on the offensive end. Philomath...
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
voiceofmotown.com
JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
Tracking Oregon State's Football Departures: Transfer Portal, NFL Draft, Graduates (December 6th Update)
The first transfer window of the 2022 college football offseason opened on Monday, December 5th, unleashing chaos across the nation as countless student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at new institutions. That Transfer Portal pandemonium hasn’t affected Oregon State as much as other programs, at least not yet,...
Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store
It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the “Christmas Cottage,” a year-round Christmas store, for the last 48-and-a-half years.
kptv.com
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
Dec. 7 public safety round-up
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's log, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log Nov. 17 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Dayton Avenue, Church Street, Trestle View Court, Oak Leaf Street, Graystone Drive in Dundee, Villa Road, College Street, Edgewood Court, Libra Stret, Everest Road, Laurel Drive, Williams Street, Mountainview Drive and 11th Street in Dundee. TVF&R personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Trinity Lane and North Valley Road. Nov. 18 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Hancock Street,...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman
A Jan. 30 plea-entry date was set Monday for a 22-year-old Redmond man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of a Cloverdale woman late last May, after a disagreement over his ability to aid in his own defense was resolved, at least for the time being. The post Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath
A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
Fiesta driver dies in crash with Camaro in Salem
A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night according to police.
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. FRIDAY, NOV. 25. • Medical, 1:53 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 20. • Medical, 2:13...
klcc.org
Newport considers whether to pay its city council members
The city of Newport is considering whether its city council members should be paid a stipend. The current city council isn’t legally allowed to vote to pay themselves, but they could vote for a stipend to take effect after the next election. Or, they could send the question to Newport voters.
KTVL
Measure 114 becomes law Thursday; police groups call implementing new system 'a challenge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Ballot Measure 114 is scheduled to become law on Thursday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) said Monday, they are doing everything they can to make sure permits to purchase are available but say “it is a challenge.”. The association says the infrastructure,...
klcc.org
Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
