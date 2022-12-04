Read full article on original website
Related
(G)I-DLE Took The BFF Test, And They Just Hilariously Roasted Each Other The Whole Time
"Unnie ya, hang out with me!"
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Writer Admits She Lied About Having Cancer
Elisabeth Finch became rather infamous at the beginning of the year when she was placed on administrative leave from the writing room of Grey's Anatomy after her medical and personal history fell under public scrutiny. When Finch joined the long-running series, she frequently pulled from her own pool of complicated...
Here's How Fred Armisen Reacted To Finding Out Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Him
Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017.
Comments / 0