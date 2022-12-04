ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy Center, IA

Grundy Center’s Travis Zajac named 2022 All-Iowa Football Coach of the Year

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The question was asked with genuine curiosity.

Under head coach Travis Zajac, Grundy Center had quickly morphed into one of Class A’s top programs, with three consecutive state championship game appearances. But each time, the Spartans came up painfully short.

So last month, inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Zajac was asked if he ever thought he could break through and win the big one. He smiled, then gave an honest answer.

“Talking to a lot of my peers and mentors in the profession,” Zajac began, “a lot of guys would do anything to coach in one. To be part of a program that’s done it four years in a row, it’s pretty rare.”

Grundy Center avoided history last month when they beat West Hancock, 27-0, to win the Class A state championship. No team in Iowa high school football history had reached four consecutive state title games and not won any.

For leading the Spartans to their fourth state football title — and first since 1988 — Zajac has been named the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Football Coach of the Year.

“This is for everybody in Grundy Center,” Zajac said last month. “I’m the head coach, but in title only. The ownership goes to our kids and assistant coaches. They deserve all the credit here.”

In four years under Zajac, Grundy Center has become one of the premiere Class A football programs. The Spartans are now 46-5 overall since Zajac was hired ahead of the 2019 season. All that was missing was that elusive state championship.

But before last month’s title-game triumph, Grundy Center repeatedly lost in the season’s final game. The Spartans lost to West Hancock in two of those meetings: 21-17 in 2019, then 19-14 in 2021. Iowa City Regina blew through the entirety of Class A in 2020, capped by a 52-28 romp over Grundy Center in the state finals.

This year, things were different.

Rather than the usual run-first approach, Zajac employed a more balanced offensive scheme. The Spartans finished the season with 4,376 total yards of offense — 2,128 passing, 2,248 rushing. The newly-implemented passing attack was led by junior Colin Gordon, who connected on 69.8% of his passes and threw 25 touchdowns.

That added element led Grundy Center to average 35.8 points per game and gave the Spartans an advantage when they met West Hancock in the state championship game last month.

The Spartans led 10-0 after their first two drives, 17-0 at the half, and went on to win 27-0. Gordon finished with 129 passing yards on just 10-of-15 passing, but five of his 10 completions moved the chains and two resulted in touchdowns.

“We had the dudes to do it this year,” Gordon said last month. “And we did”

Afterward, Zajac couldn’t help but think about his three other teams who came up short. This championship, he explained, belonged to them as much as it did the 2022 team.

“I’m fighting really hard to keep my emotion in because I’m so proud of our kids,” he continued. “A piece of my heart goes out to the 2019, 2020, and 2021 teams. We’ll share this with those kids. They helped establish our culture.

“To play in the last game, and win it, there’s only one team in Class A that can say that.”

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.

Comments / 0

