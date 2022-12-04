ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Defending champ Arbor Prep gets tested by Tecumseh

By Niles Kruger, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

YPSILANTI – Ypsilanti Arbor Prep is the defending Division 3 state champions in girls basketball and ranked No. 1 again this season.

The Gators got all they could handle from Tecumseh Saturday, surviving for a 44-39 victory.

“It was a great measuring stick to see where we were at and where we need to go,” Tecumseh coach Kristy Zajac said. “We played hard and never gave up, kept fighting until the end.”

Arbor Prep led 12-8 after one quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 32-23 after three periods.

Tecumseh rallied to control the fourth quarter 16-12.

Ashlyn Moorehead led Tecumseh with 15 points and Jada Moore added 9. Moore and Alli Zajac had 5 rebounds each.

Arbor Prep 12 8 12 12 44
Tecumseh 8 9 6 16 39

ARBOR PREP: Bush 1 (1) 2-4 5, Steph. Utomi 4 1-2 9, Stac. Utomi 5 1-3 11, Covinton 1 0-0 2, Wallace 5 (4) 3-3 17. Totals 16 (5) 7-12 44.

TECUMSEH: C. Bullinger 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wilke 2 2-4 6, Moorehead 7 1-4 15, Moore 4 1-3 9, N. Bullinger 2 0-0 4, Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 (1) 4-11 39.

