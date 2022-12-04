Read full article on original website
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
What's the Deal With the Snow This Weekend?
Parts of southern New England could see some snow this weekend. And while not everyone will see flakes, the temperatures across all of New England will come crashing down to the 20s and 30s tomorrow afternoon for us all. A north wind will keep the wind chills in the 20s...
Snow Possible This Weekend in Mass. Here's How Much and When to Expect It
Breezes blow in the cooler air Friday, but it’s not THAT cold, yet. Our normal high is 44 for this date, and we’ll be right near that value in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel colder, however, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s in the morning and mid-30s by the afternoon.
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
Healey Says She's Open to Retaining Members of Baker Administration
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team. During a visit to the State House, Healey was asked if she would be open to keeping any members of Gov. Charlie Baker's administration as Cabinet secretaries. The governor-elect said she and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll are "all about identifying the right people for these jobs, the best people for these jobs."
Baker Says He'll Likely Be Involved in 2024, But Not as a Candidate
With his eight-year term as a party standard-bearer drawing to a close, Gov. Charlie Baker hopes the MassGOP leadership with whom he has clashed will adjust to a poor Republican showing in last month's elections. Baker, who has enjoyed sizable approval ratings for most of his tenure, has found himself...
