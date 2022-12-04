Introducing the 2022 Amarillo Globe-News Volleyball Super Team

FIRST TEAM

OH: Kaela Neie, Bushland, Senior

One of the best players on one of the best teams in the state, Neie led the Lady Falcons with 489 kills. Was All-State Tournament and All-Regional Tournament team as well.

OH: Kyra Courtemanche, Highland Park, Senior

The District 1-2A Offensive MVP put up 428 kills, 156 digs, 51 aces and 39 blocks for the year.

MB: Madyson Eberly, Bushland, Senior

The Lubbock Christian signee finished the season with 50 aces and 326 kills.

MB: Brooklyn Garcia, West Plains, Junior

Finished her penultimate high school season with 302 kills, a .257 hitting percentage, 43 blocks and 33 aces.

Setter: Logan Culpepper, Bushland, Senior

One of the top players in the state was named Regional Tournament MVP and All-State Tournament Team.

Libero: Tatum Brandt, Randall, Senior

What a comeback for Brandt who went from missing virtually all of her junior year due to injury to compiling 694 digs, 84 assists and 73 aces.

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

OH: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa, Senior

Lubbock Christian commit 418 kills with a .220 hitting percentage, 321 digs and 45 blocks to cap off a stellar career.

OH: Camryn Blair, Hereford, Senior

One of the top players on one of the best 4A teams in the state. Finished the year with 478 kills, a .294 hitting percentage, 57 blocks and 145 digs.

MB: Olivia Hurns, Caprock, Senior

First team All-District selection put up 339 kills, 39 aces, 125 blocks and 49 digs on the season.

MB: Nickilah Whatley, Hereford, Senior

A four-year starter on varsity, she saved her best for last. Had 435 kills and a .371 hitting percentage in her final season.

Setter: Sidney Soria, Randall, Sophomore

Soria was nearly our Newcomer of the Year after putting up an astonishing 1,624 assists to go with 176 kills and 30 aces.

Libero: Maris Rodriguez, Dumas, Senior

Outstanding athlete finished with 524 digs, 13 aces, 119 assists and was first team District 4-4A.

SECOND TEAM

OH: Saphina Stanley, Tascosa, Sophomore

One of the top newcomers in the area recorded 454 kills and 21 blocks en route to being named 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year.

OH: Jayli Franklin, West Plains, Junior

395 kills, .240 hitting percentage, 29 blocks, 180 digs and 20 aces are more than enough to put Franklin on the list.

MB: Avery Conner, Sanford-Fritch, Junior

After putting up 401 kills and 81 blocks, opponents should be scared that she's coming back for more next year.

MB: Elle Krusa, Amarillo High, Senior

First team All-District selection finished her final season with 228 kills and 67 blocks.

Setter: Jo Moffitt, Amarillo High, Senior

District MVP recorded 1,054 assists, 72 aces, 281 digs, 137 kills and 51 blocks to cap off a stellar career.

Libero: McCall Sims, West Plains, Junior

606 digs was one of the best marks in the area. Added 26 aces and 62 assists.

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

OH: Brooklyn Sianez, Dumas, Senior

Senior led the way for the Demonettes. She finished the year with 260 kills, 388 digs, 44 aces, 18 assists and 33 blocks.

OH: Kyndal Blair, Hereford, Junior

Transitioned to a new position this year and responded with 302 kills, 53 blocks and 422 digs.

MB: Mazi Smith, Pampa, Sophomore

Finished with 229 kills, a .236 hitting percentage and 49 blocks.

MB: Autumn Wilburn, Hereford, Senior

Ended her career with a stellar year in which she put up 297 kills, a .363 hitting percentage and 106 blocks.

Setter: Meredith Sanning, Tascosa, Junior

District 3-5A Setter of the Year finished with 1,184 assists, 60 aces and 284 digs.

Libero: Jada Permenter, Bushland, Senior

500 digs and a 2.2 serve/receive rating for the state runner-up.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rylee Schacher, Dumas, Sophomore

Mercedes Harton, Highland Park, Senior

Zenaida Murillo, West Plains, Junior

Rylie Patterson, West Plains, Senior

Mercedes Hartwig, Miami, Senior

Precious Johnson, Palo Duro. Senior

Syvihanna Miranda Sutton, Palo Duro, Sophomore

Erin Mims, Palo Duro, Junior

Reese Stowers, Friona, Junior

Kitzy Welch, Friona, Sophomore

Brooke Henderson, Randall, sophomore

Lilliana Rangel, Caprock, Junior

Olivia Ortiz, Caprock, Junior

Jay Martinez, Vega, Sophomore

Zoe Smith, West Texas, Sophomore

Sage Lay, West Texas, Junior

Rylee Kunkel, River Road, Senior

Emilee Bridges, Borger, Sophomore

Braylee Lewis, Highland Park, Senior

Adah Henderson, Childress, Senior

Maecie Hawthorne, Pampa, Sophomore

Mackenzie Sims, Bushland, Sophomore

Macee Reid, San Jacinto Christian, Senior

Harlie Brabham, San Jacinto Christian, Sophomore

London Baker, Hereford, Sophomore

Danity Diaz, Accelerate Christian School, Freshman

Audrey Jaramillo, Accelerate Christian School, Junior

Avery Baca, Dalhart, Senior

Dylan Moore, Dalhart, Junior