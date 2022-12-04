Introducing the 2022 Amarillo Globe-News Volleyball Super Team
FIRST TEAM
OH: Kaela Neie, Bushland, Senior
One of the best players on one of the best teams in the state, Neie led the Lady Falcons with 489 kills. Was All-State Tournament and All-Regional Tournament team as well.
OH: Kyra Courtemanche, Highland Park, Senior
The District 1-2A Offensive MVP put up 428 kills, 156 digs, 51 aces and 39 blocks for the year.
MB: Madyson Eberly, Bushland, Senior
The Lubbock Christian signee finished the season with 50 aces and 326 kills.
MB: Brooklyn Garcia, West Plains, Junior
Finished her penultimate high school season with 302 kills, a .257 hitting percentage, 43 blocks and 33 aces.
Setter: Logan Culpepper, Bushland, Senior
One of the top players in the state was named Regional Tournament MVP and All-State Tournament Team.
Libero: Tatum Brandt, Randall, Senior
What a comeback for Brandt who went from missing virtually all of her junior year due to injury to compiling 694 digs, 84 assists and 73 aces.
SPARKS OFF THE BENCH
OH: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa, Senior
Lubbock Christian commit 418 kills with a .220 hitting percentage, 321 digs and 45 blocks to cap off a stellar career.
OH: Camryn Blair, Hereford, Senior
One of the top players on one of the best 4A teams in the state. Finished the year with 478 kills, a .294 hitting percentage, 57 blocks and 145 digs.
MB: Olivia Hurns, Caprock, Senior
First team All-District selection put up 339 kills, 39 aces, 125 blocks and 49 digs on the season.
MB: Nickilah Whatley, Hereford, Senior
A four-year starter on varsity, she saved her best for last. Had 435 kills and a .371 hitting percentage in her final season.
Setter: Sidney Soria, Randall, Sophomore
Soria was nearly our Newcomer of the Year after putting up an astonishing 1,624 assists to go with 176 kills and 30 aces.
Libero: Maris Rodriguez, Dumas, Senior
Outstanding athlete finished with 524 digs, 13 aces, 119 assists and was first team District 4-4A.
SECOND TEAM
OH: Saphina Stanley, Tascosa, Sophomore
One of the top newcomers in the area recorded 454 kills and 21 blocks en route to being named 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year.
OH: Jayli Franklin, West Plains, Junior
395 kills, .240 hitting percentage, 29 blocks, 180 digs and 20 aces are more than enough to put Franklin on the list.
MB: Avery Conner, Sanford-Fritch, Junior
After putting up 401 kills and 81 blocks, opponents should be scared that she's coming back for more next year.
MB: Elle Krusa, Amarillo High, Senior
First team All-District selection finished her final season with 228 kills and 67 blocks.
Setter: Jo Moffitt, Amarillo High, Senior
District MVP recorded 1,054 assists, 72 aces, 281 digs, 137 kills and 51 blocks to cap off a stellar career.
Libero: McCall Sims, West Plains, Junior
606 digs was one of the best marks in the area. Added 26 aces and 62 assists.
SPARKS OFF THE BENCH
OH: Brooklyn Sianez, Dumas, Senior
Senior led the way for the Demonettes. She finished the year with 260 kills, 388 digs, 44 aces, 18 assists and 33 blocks.
OH: Kyndal Blair, Hereford, Junior
Transitioned to a new position this year and responded with 302 kills, 53 blocks and 422 digs.
MB: Mazi Smith, Pampa, Sophomore
Finished with 229 kills, a .236 hitting percentage and 49 blocks.
MB: Autumn Wilburn, Hereford, Senior
Ended her career with a stellar year in which she put up 297 kills, a .363 hitting percentage and 106 blocks.
Setter: Meredith Sanning, Tascosa, Junior
District 3-5A Setter of the Year finished with 1,184 assists, 60 aces and 284 digs.
Libero: Jada Permenter, Bushland, Senior
500 digs and a 2.2 serve/receive rating for the state runner-up.
HONORABLE MENTION
Rylee Schacher, Dumas, Sophomore
Mercedes Harton, Highland Park, Senior
Zenaida Murillo, West Plains, Junior
Rylie Patterson, West Plains, Senior
Mercedes Hartwig, Miami, Senior
Precious Johnson, Palo Duro. Senior
Syvihanna Miranda Sutton, Palo Duro, Sophomore
Erin Mims, Palo Duro, Junior
Reese Stowers, Friona, Junior
Kitzy Welch, Friona, Sophomore
Brooke Henderson, Randall, sophomore
Lilliana Rangel, Caprock, Junior
Olivia Ortiz, Caprock, Junior
Jay Martinez, Vega, Sophomore
Zoe Smith, West Texas, Sophomore
Sage Lay, West Texas, Junior
Rylee Kunkel, River Road, Senior
Emilee Bridges, Borger, Sophomore
Braylee Lewis, Highland Park, Senior
Adah Henderson, Childress, Senior
Maecie Hawthorne, Pampa, Sophomore
Mackenzie Sims, Bushland, Sophomore
Macee Reid, San Jacinto Christian, Senior
Harlie Brabham, San Jacinto Christian, Sophomore
London Baker, Hereford, Sophomore
Danity Diaz, Accelerate Christian School, Freshman
Audrey Jaramillo, Accelerate Christian School, Junior
Avery Baca, Dalhart, Senior
Dylan Moore, Dalhart, Junior
