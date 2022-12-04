Looking for winter activities? Here's what to do in and around Salina this holiday season.

With cool temperatures upon Salina, and cooler temperatures to come, outdoor activities and events are growing slimmer.

But in a community like Salina, plenty of events are still planned to keep people involved and engaged with one another. From decorating cookies with kids, to symphonic concerts, Christmas parties and ballet performances, people around Salina will have plenty of entertainment options in the next couple months.

Here are some activities planned in the greater Salina area for this winter and holiday season.

ReConsider Frank Shaw

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3-30

Salina Art Center, 242 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina

Cost: Free

Put on by the Salina Art Center, Frank Shaw explores found and fabricated objects salvaged from his family farm that were willfully collected or simply forgotten.

Collectively, these oddities provoke a state of puzzlement. The exploration “considers the meanings we assign to "things" and the answers we are continually searching for,” the Salina Art Center website says. His work will be on display until Dec. 30.

Merry Mayhem 2022

5 p.m. Dec. 10

The Muse Ballroom 1700 Beverly Drive Salina

Free will donation

This is an all-ages toy drive concert put on by musicians to get toys for local children in need. All the bands are donating their time and talent to put on a show. There will also be a raffle for a number of items to raise funds for more toys.

Mayor’s Christmas Party

2-5 p.m. Dec. 11

Tony’s Pizza Events Center 800 The Midway, Salina

Free

This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured activities include holiday dancers, crafts, a visitor from the North Pole, and more. This family friendly event is another way to celebrate this holiday season.

The Nutcracker

7 p.m. Dec. 10, 4 p.m. Dec. 11

Historic Stiefel Theater 151 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina

Tickets: Adult $29, $39; students and children ages 3 and up $19

More than 70 local and area youth dancers have been practicing almost every weekend since September to present a memorable holiday gift to the Salina community.

These dancers, accompanied by a live symphonic orchestra, are preparing to perform the classic holiday-themed ballet “The Nutcracker” at the Stiefel Theater in Salina.

The Piano Guys

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Historic Stiefel Theater 151 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina

Tickets: start at $69 plus fees

Piano Guys are a popular musical quartet of Jon Schmidt, pianist and songwriter; Steven Sharp Nelson, cellist and songwriter; Paul Anderson, producer and videographer; and Al van der Beek, music producer and songwriter.

2nd Annual Dueling Pianos Christmas

6 p.m. Dec. 17

Tony’s Pizza Events Center 800 The Midway, Salina

Platinum table $600: includes seating and meals for 8 people, two drink tickets per person and near-stage seating

Gold table $50 per person or $400 for 8 people, including seating and meal plus one drink ticket

A dueling pianos show, the event is a benefit for the Salina Area United Way and features piano players from Hi-Fi Productions. There will be a meal served, silent and live auctions, wine and whiskey pulls and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the auctions, pulls and raffle go directly to the Salina Area United Way.

Salina Chorale 2022 “Carols of Christmas”

4-5 p.m. Dec. 18

Sacred Heart Cathedral 118 North 9th Street, Salina

Adult tickets $15, students tickets (1-12) are $10 and Kindergarten and younger are free

The Salina Chorale, under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, presents “Carols of Christmas 2022,” as its first concert since 2019. The live sound of the chorus in this high ceiling setting rivals that of the big cathedrals of Europe.

Attendees can enjoy the sound of a 60 voice chorus, along with musicians, as it presents some favorite classic carols and new songs for the Christmas holiday.

Les Lankhorst & Friends: Christmas Dinner & a Show

6-9 p.m. Dec. 18

Tumbleweed 5680 W Old Highway 40, Salina

Tickets: $45 plus fees

Les Lankhorst, a crooner singer, is bringing his acclaimed Holiday Show once again to Tumblweed in Salina, Kansas. Featuring Les and his talented family and friends, the show will feature fun, laughs and classic Christmas and holiday musical favorites.

The evening will start with a delicious Traditional Christmas Dinner: Turkey, Ham, stuffing and all the trimmings, and of course a fully stocked bar. Tickets are limited.

Grinch in a Globe

6-8 p.m. Dec. 23

1214 Lakewood Drive, Salina

Free

People can get photos with the Grinch while cruising the town for Christmas lights.

Georgetown Santas

6:30-9 p.m. nightly Dec. 21-23

2312 Georgetown Road, Salina

Free

The tradition of the Georgetown Santas began in 1999. Santa Jack Schmiedeler would stand out at the end of his driveway and wave at the passersby.

Today, the Georgetown Santas greet thousands of visitors in the days leading up to Christmas, including both locals and travelers coming in from out of state, their website says. The Santas distribute hundreds of pounds of candy, several thousand candy canes, and the Elves pop more than 350 lbs. of popcorn, annually.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Looking for winter activities? Here's what to do in and around Salina this holiday season.