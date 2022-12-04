ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions' dominating performance

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was "by far, our best game." It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That's precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team's starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions' roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday's blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Boys basketball preview: Top 50 players for the 2022-23 season

Scott Burnstein breaks down the top boys basketball players in Oakland County for the 2022-23 season:. 1 Curtis Williams (Birmingham Brother Rice 6-5 Sr G/F) — Signed with Louisville, Williams is the No. 1-ranked senior in the state and arguably the best on-ball defender in the nation at the small forward spot. A four-year starter, Williams averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game last season and has one of the smoothest jumper this area has ever seen. He shot 40 percent from 3-point distance in 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tracy Stengel

Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, "No man knows the future, but I think people think I've done a good job and people are pleased with the job we've done here at. They're going to be very happy to learn that I'll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.",
EAST LANSING, MI

