Montgomery County, PA

Rolled Pick-Up Truck Blocked Pruss Hill Road Tuesday

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Dodge Dakota Sport pick-up truck escaped without apparent major injury following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022) at around 9:20 a.m. on Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The scene was a short distance west of the Pruss Hill intersection with Snell Road.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Centurion

Bucks County’s Increase in Carjackings and Vehicle Theft

With the number of stolen vehicles increasing over 100 percent in Philadelphia alone, the influx of crime has also found its way into many of the major city’s surrounding neighborhoods in recent months. Just this past September, Kerri Hampshire of Northeast Philadelphia was returning to her car after a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Threat to Pa. high school made from across state lines: police

A bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of a Chester County high school last month came from a teenager in Delaware, according to police. The threat was called in to Kennett High School around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, according to police. Kennett Consolidated School District administration and the Kennett Square Police Department worked to evacuate all students, then later were able to clear the building with the assistance of K9 units from local departments.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

