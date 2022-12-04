ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NFL Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Giants

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvWJ9_0jWvjJh500

For the first time in a long time, the Washington Commanders [7-5] and New York Giants [7-4] are set to play meaningful December football against one another for the first time in what seems like forever.

Over the years, if Washington had a good team, New York struggled, or vice versa. And when the two longtime rivals would meet in December, the only thing on the line was who would have a higher pick in the upcoming draft.

Not in 2022. Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants began the 2022 season 6-1. The Commanders looked like they had an opportunity for a top-five pick, starting the season with a 1-4 record before turning their season around in Week 6.

Now, both teams would be in the playoffs if the season started on Sunday. There’s a long way to go to Week 18, but Washington and New York are in an excellent position to make the postseason. Sunday’s game is their first meeting of the 2022 season, but they meet again in two weeks.

The Commanders opened as three-point favorites and remain a 2.5-point favorite for Sunday.

Who do the experts favor for Week 13?

According to NFL Pick Watch, the opinions are split. The experts are split right down the middle, with 50% of pickers choosing the Commanders.

That sounds fair. These teams are fairly evenly matched, and the Giants are coming off extra rest, having played Thursday night in Week 12. However, the Commanders are playing much better, but anything can happen in the NFL.

One thing is certain, expect another game down to the wire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith reveals clue as to severity of Texans CB Derek Stingley's hamstring injury

Derek Stingley has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. The Houston Texans’ rookie cornerback plays a position that relies on speed and quickness, and such soft tissue injuries can be a setback. However, not only has the No. 3 overall pick not played the past three weeks, but he has also not practiced — not even on a limited basis.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer portal stars: Dante Cephas, wide receiver

There has been no crazier time in recent memory for college football than the age of the transfer portal. People love it, coaches hate it, and media is torn on it. What everyone knows for sure is it allows teams to rebuild faster and success to be sustained. And any team looking to add Dante Cephas will be adding some real gamebreaking ability. Gamebreaking is more than just a video game power up though, it is having a special ability that makes teams want to have you on their team. The first team with a chance at locking him down? Penn...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy