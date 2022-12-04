NFL Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Giants

For the first time in a long time, the Washington Commanders [7-5] and New York Giants [7-4] are set to play meaningful December football against one another for the first time in what seems like forever.

Over the years, if Washington had a good team, New York struggled, or vice versa. And when the two longtime rivals would meet in December, the only thing on the line was who would have a higher pick in the upcoming draft.

Not in 2022. Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants began the 2022 season 6-1. The Commanders looked like they had an opportunity for a top-five pick, starting the season with a 1-4 record before turning their season around in Week 6.

Now, both teams would be in the playoffs if the season started on Sunday. There’s a long way to go to Week 18, but Washington and New York are in an excellent position to make the postseason. Sunday’s game is their first meeting of the 2022 season, but they meet again in two weeks.

The Commanders opened as three-point favorites and remain a 2.5-point favorite for Sunday.

Who do the experts favor for Week 13?

According to NFL Pick Watch, the opinions are split. The experts are split right down the middle, with 50% of pickers choosing the Commanders.

That sounds fair. These teams are fairly evenly matched, and the Giants are coming off extra rest, having played Thursday night in Week 12. However, the Commanders are playing much better, but anything can happen in the NFL.

One thing is certain, expect another game down to the wire.