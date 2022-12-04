ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Those deciding whether to rent or buy in 2023 are stuck: Rents are expected to increase more than home prices, but it will still be costly to buy.

By Jordan Pandy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARJnH_0jWvirN400
A "for rent" sign outside a house.

ejs9/Getty Images

  • Rents are expected to grow more than home prices in 2023, according to Realtor.com.
  • But mortgage rates are also expected to grow, potentially negating any advantages to buying.
  • Renters thinking about buying in 2023 should think twice and consider their monthly payments.

The age-long debate on whether it's better to rent or buy a home won't get any easier in 2023.

Home prices are starting to fall in some areas. However, mortgage rates are expected to rise more than they already have this year. A 2023 housing forecast from Realtor.com predicted a 7.4% average for mortgage rates in 2023, which would push homebuyers' monthly payments up and generally make homeownership more costly.

Realtor.com economists also predict, however, that rents nationwide will increase by 6.3%, while they expect median home prices to grow by 5.4%. The forecast from Realtor.com did not include prices, but to give some context, Redfin's rental-market tracker found the median monthly rent in October was $1,983 — a 6.3% increase would bring that to $2,108. The median home price in the third quarter of 2022 was $454,900, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis . A 5.4% jump means a typical US home would cost $479,464.

"We found that even though rents were going up, because home prices — and more importantly, mortgages — had gone up, the cost of buying had gone up even more," Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, told Insider.

So presuming that both renting and buying become even more expensive, the decision becomes a little more complicated in 2023. Ultimately, next year, rents are going to increase at a higher rate than home prices, but buying a home comes with its own financial baggage. The truth hurts: You're going to be paying more for housing in 2023, whichever path you choose.

Increased monthly costs often tempt renters to look seriously into making the leap to homeownership.

"That is faster rent growth than we've seen historically," Hale said. "It's certainly enough to get some renters thinking about it."

And think they should. According to Realtor.com, mortgage payments will likely increase by 28% in 2023, making the typical monthly payment about $2,430.

Data from John Burns Real Estate Consulting , a real-estate consulting firm, shows the monthly costs of owning versus renting a home were "virtually identical" in 2021. However, owning a home now costs $839 more than renting one per month.

The situation was reversed between 2013 and 2019, according to data from Realtor.com, when home prices increased by 6.4% and rents increased by 5%.

Jay Parsons, the head of economics for the real-estate-technology platform RealPage, shared the data from John Burns on LinkedIn .

The discount to rent has never been bigger, he added.

"With higher mortgage rates and high home prices, basically, that cost to get into homeownership is now much higher than renting," Parsons told Insider.

For renters, a 6.3% increase in rent is not ideal, but the alternative might be worse.

"I don't think one year of rent increases is enough to push anyone into the 'I have to buy right now' camp," Hale said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 174

Cheryl Gresham
3d ago

People will be homeless very soon. rent, food,gas student and home loans everything out of our budget. tht rent need to be in control really its ridiculous

Reply(13)
67
housleynn
3d ago

I agree with all of the comments and arguments but wait a min. If you remember, many years ago, rent control was on a voting ballot and people voted against it because they didn't want to live next door to certain types of people or have those same types of people moving into their neighborhood. I remember the comments. From that time, moving forward, we never had it on the ballot again and so here we are. Now they can increase anytime and as much as they want. I guess no one thought about that in the long run and what type of effect it would have years down the road. It s going to take the people once again to rally against this. Army Vet

Reply(15)
49
Neyney Oso LovesPurple
3d ago

Ok so after everyone is homeless, what will happen to these apartment buildings and homes? I guess everything will just collect dust and crumbled.

Reply(12)
31
Related
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further

A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Business Insider

Business Insider

764K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy