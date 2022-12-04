Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Dropping short-Bitcoin outflows indicate positive sentiment
The decreasing outflow volumes across short-Bitcoin products could be an indication of improving fundamentals as opportunistic investors rush to buy the dip. On the other hand, digital asset investment products (mostly comprising short products) saw outflows totalling $7.5 million, while long products recorded $3.3 million. Despite weeks of ravaging capitulation...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon co-founder addresses criticisms the project is just as bad as Solana
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal went on the defense against “ecosystems who are feeling defeated & jealous.”. The comment was motivated by a tweet from Mert Mumtaz, the co-founder, and CEO of Helius Labs, who pointed out Polygon had received more VC money than Solana and had used the funding to “pay people to use the chain and acquire companies.”
cryptoslate.com
FatManTerra alleges Terraform Labs dumped $450M UST over 3 weeks before its collapse
FatManTerra alleged on Dec. 6 that the root cause of Terra’s UST implosion was Terraform Labs’ (TFL) dumping of over $450 million UST on the open market over three weeks before the ecosystem collapsed. FatManTerra cited blockchain data collated by an anonymous researcher,. Cycle_22, whom he said discovered...
cryptoslate.com
A huge stablecoin supply is waiting on the sidelines to trigger a bull run
While Bitcoin is usually considered the backbone of the crypto industry, one should never underestimate the role stablecoins play in the market. Stablecoins are essentially the fiat currency of the crypto ecosystem and act as the main supplier of liquidity to the market. When looking at the crypto market as...
cryptoslate.com
Two metrics show Bitcoin in uptrend, historically a good time for risk-on assets
Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holder behavior is considered one of the most determinate factors to assess BTC performance, the market’s top, and the market’s bottom. Long-term holders are defined as addresses that haven’t moved any of their BTC holdings in the last six to 12 months. The Short-to-Long-term...
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain based cloud computing not just for web3 w/ Cudo CEO Matt Hawkins – SlateCast #40
In this episode of the SlateCast, CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks with Matt Hawkins, the CEO of Cudo, to discuss infrastructure in the web 3 space. Hawkins has a background in web 2.0 infrastructure and founded a large data center and cloud company in the early 2000s. When running that business, Hawkins noticed a lot of waste and empty capacity in data centers and cloud providers, as well as the increasing dominance of hyperscalers. This led him to build a network using available computing to provide distributed computing for both traditional web 3 and blockchain applications.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Michael Saylor criticizing SBF, Ethereum inflation coming back, Silvergate exposure to FTX, and MetaMask addresses IP address concerns. “Fatmanterra Alleges Terraform Labs Dumped 450m UST Over 3 Weeks Before Its Collapse”. Cryptocurrency analyst Fatmanterra has accused Terraform Labs of dumping...
cryptoslate.com
Post Voyager Signs Mou Agreement With Neopin To Revitalize The Mutual Blockchain Ecosystems
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Duabi, UAE, 23rd November, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER CLOUD (hereafter POST VOYAGER), has officially announced the signing of a Memorandum...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin adoption on the rise in Africa: A discussion on the Lightning Network and mining technology – BitTalk #1
The first episode of the “Bit Talk” podcast discusses recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. Hosted by Akiba and James from CryptoSlate as well as Bitcoin pioneer Nick from Mercury Wallet, the podcast is a bite-sized, easy-to-consume bi-weekly overview of the Bitcoin network. This episode starts with...
cryptoslate.com
Nexus Mutual expects $3M loss from Orthogonal Trading’s M11 loan default
Following Orthogonal Trading’s M11 loan default, decentralized insurance protocol Nexus Mutual has moved to withdraw all its assets from Maple Finance, as it expects to take a loss of roughly $3 million. Earlier in May, Nexus community members had unanimously voted to allocate about 15,348 ETH into Maple’s M11...
cryptoslate.com
Over $20M staked as ApeCoin staking goes live
Over $20 million worth of ApeCoin (APE) has been staked less than 24 hours after its staking feature went live, according to Etherscan data. Horizen Labs tweeted on Dec. 5 that the rewards would start accruing by December 12. The staking update had experienced early delays due to a Bug Bounty AIP, which led to the decision to keep the pre-deposit period to one week.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 5: Red day for top 10 sees Dogecoin leading losses
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.52 billion and currently stands at $851.46 billion — down 2% from $868.98 billion over the last 24 hours. Since the weekend, Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2.5% to $326.62 billion from $332.08 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap fell 3% to $153.81 billion from $158.54 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Gate.io launches $100M industry liquidity support fund to revive crypto industry
Gate.io, the cryptocurrency trading platform, has launched a $100 million industry liquidity support fund to help revive the crypto industry. The fund is open to all market makers, high-frequency trading institutions, high-quality listing projects, and other institutional clients or HNW individuals, including but not limited to Gate.io or other platforms from the industry.
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterin reveals exciting use cases for Ethereum ecosystem
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post to illustrate use cases that excite him about the Ethereum ecosystem. The post looked at money, DeFi, digital identity, DAOs, and hybrid apps showcasing the breadth of utility within the Turing complete blockchain network. On money. Among the apps he prefers in...
cryptoslate.com
Circle and Concord terminate proposed business combination
Circle Internet Financial (Circle) and Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) have announced the mutual termination of their proposed business combination. The termination of the proposed deal was approved by the boards of both companies. Circle CEO, Jeremy Allaire, said that becoming a public company remained part of Circle’s core strategy.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin held by miners sinks to 1 year lows; Poolin culpable
Bitcoin miners are facing a challenging time due to ongoing price uncertainty and global energy shortages. In addition, macro factors have conspired to raise the cost of borrowing, while access to capital is also drying up as risk appetite dwindles in the face of recessionary pressures. This situation is particularly bad for publically traded miners, who typically borrow to fund the purchase of mining equipment.
cryptoslate.com
Attackers use name of lead exchanges to target crypto startups
Tech giant Microsoft uncovered an attack targeting crypto startups using a pdf file that uses the names OKX, Binance, and Huobi. The pdf file is titled “OKX, Binance & Huobi VIP fee comparison.xls.” and includes a malicious code that allows the attackers to access the victim’s software remotely, and run an excel macro in invisible mode on the background.
cryptoslate.com
Data Provider Coingecko Joins Access Protocol, Pushing Exposure of The Access Ecosystem to Nearly 30 Million Monthly Readers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. 5th December, 2022 -The Access Foundation is excited to announce that the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, CoinGecko will be...
cryptoslate.com
Third party auditor confirms Binance Bitcoin reserve is over collateralized
Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) reserves collateralization is in excess of 100% as of Nov. 22, when a snapshot of its total liabilities and reserves was taken, according to financial auditor Mazars. To arrive at this result, the auditor considered in-scope assets lent through margin and loan service offerings that are...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum merge might have resulted in 40% loss for Hive Blockchain revenue
Bitcoin (BTC) mining analyst Jaran Mellerud estimated that the Ethereum (ETH) merge might have led to a 40% drop in Hive Blockchain’s revenue. Mellerud highlighted that the mining firm’s ETH business was more profitable than its Bitcoin activities, meaning the merge event could lead to a 60% loss in its operating cash flow.
Comments / 0