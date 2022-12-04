Read full article on original website
Related
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
How England plan to combat the threat of Kylian Mbappe
England assistant manager Steve Holland hints at how the Three Lions may look to stop Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.
England's H2H record against France
England's head-to-head record with France in international men's football.
Harry Kane discusses relationship with England's young stars
Harry Kane has praised the performances of England's 'fearless' young stars at the World Cup.
'Unique' Jude Bellingham hailed by England coaching staff
England assistant manager Steve Holland hails the 'unique' abilities of 'match-winning' teenager Jude Bellingham.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Man Utd 4-2 Everton Conti Cup: Player ratings as win not enough for Red Devils
Player ratings from the Conti Cup group stage clash between Man Utd & Everton at Leigh Sports Village.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
Transfer news: Bellingham's lead suitors; Man Utd ready Oblak bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Jan Oblak, Denzel Dumfries & Youri Tielemans.
Ismael Kone grateful for CF Montreal providing Watford transfer 'platform'
After a breakout 2022 campaign, Ismael Kone became the latest talent from Major League Soccer to complete a move to Europe. As reported by 90min, the 20-year-old midfielder - who was part of Canada's World Cup roster this winter - finally got his transfer to the English Championship with Watford after a previous move to Norwich City had broken down earlier in the year.
When will Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu return to Arsenal after World Cup eliminations?
Arsenal stars Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu both suffered World Cup agony as they were knocked out of the competition this week. Xhaka led Switzerland to t
Bukayo Saka reveals mentoring from 'amazing' Thierry Henry
Bukayo Saka reveals Thierry Henry has been in regular contact with him ever since his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Luke Shaw fires Kylian Mbappe warning to England ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Luke Shaw has warned England not to be naive in their attempts to stop Kylian Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe absent from France training ahead of England World Cup clash
Kylian Mbappe was not present for France's main training session at their Qatari base on Tuesday.
Eden Hazard retires from international football
Eden Hazard confirms his retirement from international football after Belgium's early 2022 World Cup elimination.
Arsenal discover severity of Gabriel Jesus knee injury
Arsenal have been handed a major blow after learning the extent of Gabriel Jesus' knee injury.
Spain knocked out of World Cup by Morocco after dramatic penalty shootout
Spain have knocked out of World Cup by Morocco at the round of 16 stage.
Ismael Kone: Watford win the race to sign talented CF Montreal midfielder
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join Championship side Watford from CF Montreal this winter, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Major League Soccer right now after a breakout 2022 campaign, helping Montreal finish second in the Eastern Conference and featuring in the CanMNT's World Cup campaign.
Phil Foden confident England teammate will become best in the world
Phil Foden makes a sensational claim about one of his young England teammates.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0