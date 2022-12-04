Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Bublé Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of His Fourth Child
Michael Bublé decided to take fans along for the ride as he marked the name of his fourth child, Cielo, permanently on his skin with a new tattoo. The 47-year-old filmed a video of the tattoo adventure, sharing it with his many followers on Instagram. Bublé introduced the video...
KULR8
I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer wishes she could "bottle" how she feels about herself. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, with Keke saying she's "beautiful in real life" because of who she is, rather than what she looks like. The Hollywood star - who has...
KULR8
Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account
Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account. The 41-year-old star is no longer visible on the social media platform, which comes weeks after she quit the site after refusing to join her husband Sam Asghari on a live video to interact with fans. When searching her name, her profile now...
Comments / 0