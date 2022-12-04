Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Browns on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals, one of the hottest teams in the NFL, will attempt to keep their winning streak going when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals (8-4) have won four straight games, the second-longest streak in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers' five straight wins. In order to keep...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Unique kickoff, 3-tier PAT structure remain in XFL for 2023
The XFL has preserved most of its rule book for the 2023 season, including its unique kickoff and three-tier option structure for PATs.
