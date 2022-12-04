Warning To Watch For Holiday Porch Pirates

(Macon, GA) — The holiday season means lots of festivities, but it’s also prime time for porch pirates. Security officials say more than 200-million packages nationwide have been stolen off of porches just this year, since it only takes a matter of seconds to snatch a box from in front of a home. They say you should arrange to have packages delivered to areas that are hidden from the street, or ask a neighbor to be on the lookout for a delivery. If you believe you’ve been targeted by thieves, the best thing to do is contact police immediately.