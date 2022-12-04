Read full article on original website
NECN
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
NECN
Snow Possible This Weekend in Mass. Here's How Much and When to Expect It
Breezes blow in the cooler air Friday, but it’s not THAT cold, yet. Our normal high is 44 for this date, and we’ll be right near that value in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel colder, however, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s in the morning and mid-30s by the afternoon.
NECN
NH Hiker Dies After Falling Off Mountain Summit While Taking Photos With His Wife
A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains died on Saturday after he fell off the summit, officials said. The couple was taking pictures at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch -- a major pass through the mountains located in Hart's Location -- when the woman heard her husband yell around 10:30 a.m. When she looked over, she saw him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
NECN
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Month in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
NECN
Maine Winter Heating Relief Proposal Fails to Pass State Senate
A $474 million winter heating relief proposal in Maine that would have provided hundreds of dollars to most families has failed in the state Senate. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan lawmakers to send direct payments of $450 to approximately 880,000 individuals living in Maine as emergency relief for high heating and electricity bills. It would add up to $900 total for an average family.
NECN
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
NECN
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
