A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains died on Saturday after he fell off the summit, officials said. The couple was taking pictures at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch -- a major pass through the mountains located in Hart's Location -- when the woman heard her husband yell around 10:30 a.m. When she looked over, she saw him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

