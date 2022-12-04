Last week, Donald Trump finally crossed the Rubicon. That is, he took to his social media platform and, for the first time, issued an explicit call to abolish the U.S. Constitution — the document he once swore to "preserve, protect and defend." Still fuming over widespread election cheating that exists only in his wounded ego and fragile pride, Trump declared that "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

10 HOURS AGO