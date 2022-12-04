ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time

By Elizabeth Keen
 3 days ago

The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.

Mississippi State running back Ke'Travion Hargrove is set to leave the program in the coming days.

The redshirt freshman plans to enter the transfer portal once it opens on Monday, according to a social media post made on Saturday afternoon.

“Thanks to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play in college’s top conference," Hargrove said in his post. "That said, after much thinking, I decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility."

This is the second time this season that Hargrove has announced his intentions to seek an opportunity elsewhere: he also entered the portal in September before withdrawing his name quickly. He finished out the regular season with the Bulldogs.

Hargrove entered his collegiate career as a highly-touted prospect out of Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana. After ending his commitment to his hometown school of Louisiana Tech, he chose Mississippi State over other Power Five programs such as Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.

The speedster saw playing time in four games as a freshman in 2021. Hargrove opted to redshirt towards the latter half of the season, and he did not play in 2022.

Starkville, MS
