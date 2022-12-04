St. Cloud healthcare workers to receive donation of soy-based shoes

The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council (MSR&PC) has donated more than 120 Sketchers soy-based shoes to to personnel at CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital’s ICU Department. This is part of a total donation of 3,000 pairs of soy-based shoes to Minnesota health care workers in 50 counties across the state which they call their "Stepping Up" campaign.

In a press release, MSR&PC described this move as "another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff." The release went on to say that "Minnesota farmers are promoting renewable, value-added soy products and giving back to frontline health care workers in their communities."

This follows their 2021 "Driving Soy" promotion where MSR&PC and its 44 organized counties utilized Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s line of soy-oil tires to "shine a light on value-added products and give back to their communities by donating sets of soy-based tires to their local law-enforcement agencies. "

"Right now the oil is just as important as the soybean." Joe Serbus, chair of MSR&PCl and a farmer from Bird Island. "It's a growth product in the state of Minnesota, it's strong for the economy, it's a product we can use for multiple uses, [and] it's just something that's going to need to be used."

According to US Soy, an organization focused on transforming global nutrition and providing climate-forward solutions, soybeans are used for man than just food. Many companies are using soybeans for lubricants, plastics, paints, bio-fuel and possibly more.

Serbus also said that soybeans need to be grown more to fulfill the total potential uses for the bean. However, the future of the crop is uncertain according to Serbus. "It's just been very challenging for the last number of years with the inconsistency with the weather. We're either getting large blasts of rain or no rain at all."

Serbus also mentioned that difficulties are being faced by farmers relying on the Mississippi river for water which many experts attribute to climate change.

More: Mississippi River affecting crops More bad news for the economy: Barges of crops and cargo struggle to float in low water on Mississippi River

MSR&PC oversees the investment of checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program requiring all soybean producers to pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud healthcare workers to receive donation of soy-based shoes