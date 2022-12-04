ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Honoring the Greatest Generation, World War II Veterans: Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance honoring those called the greatest generation will be Sunday, December 4 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Remembrance commemorates the day of infamy 81 years ago when the Japanese attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which brought the United States into World War II.

The Keynote Speaker is retired Navy Captain James Ransom III, presenting unforgettable stories on the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II. Ransom is a 1980 graduate of the U. S. Naval Academy and holds a B.S. in history and an M. A. in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

He served as a submarine officer following a career that including commanding U.S.S. Miami during strike operations against Iraq and Serbia. He was also awarded the Bronze Star, and his crew was recognized with the 1999 Battenberg Cup, awarded to the best ship in the Atlantic Fleet. Ransom is now an adjunct professor for the Naval War College’s College of Distant Education, teaching the Strategy and War Fleet Seminar in Mayport.

The Remembrance is hosted by the We Can Be Heroes Foundation and includes a luncheon served from noon to 1PM. A Silent Auction to benefit the aged 8 – 18 Atlantic Coast Young Marines Unit will be held. The Auction is to raise money for the Young Marines trip to the D-Day Remembrance in Normandy next year.

Tickets are $35 per person, and tables for 8 are $245. Guests can display pictures and memorabilia at their table in honor of a veteran, or loved one.

More information and tickets at WeCanBeHeroesFoundation.org or 904 373-8817.

