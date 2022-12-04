Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet above 5000 feet, and 6 to 24 inches above 3500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties...including I-80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls and travel delays will be likely with possible road closures. Gusty winds will bring whiteout conditions and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet rising on Saturday to 4000-5500 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties...including I-5. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls and travel delays will be likely. Gusty winds will bring whiteout conditions and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 2500-4000 feet rising on Saturday to 4000-5500 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet with up to 5 feet on the crest possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley from Merced County south to Kern County. Includes areas along Highway 99 and Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST tonight to 11 AM PST Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Other highways impacted include, but are not limited to, SR 33, 41, 43, 46, 58, 198, 180, 168, 152, 140, 59, and 165.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
