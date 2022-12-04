Read full article on original website
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
North Carolina mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro after stolen car crashed, flipped while fleeing, police say
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl
ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
One death under investigation in Moore County to determine whether cause is related to mass power outage
One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Police have been unable to confirm whether the death is related to the mass power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death. Officials confirmed...
Man charged in October fatal shooting
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
Police looking for information about stolen UTV
WHITE OAK — A stolen UTV Kawasaki KRX Teryx 1000cc was last seen on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of River Road in White Oak. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Investigator McKinley Raynor with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
Bladen County man arrested on multiple drug charges
TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of the 15000 block of NC Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday. According to information from police, the vehicle stop resulted in the location and seizure of amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. Two firearms were also recovered.
Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
