ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 18

Melissa
3d ago

This should be an Amber Alert, as both of the missing are minors/children.

Reply
8
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old dies after car theft, chase; 18-year-old arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl

ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
ERWIN, NC
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in October fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Police looking for information about stolen UTV

WHITE OAK — A stolen UTV Kawasaki KRX Teryx 1000cc was last seen on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of River Road in White Oak. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Investigator McKinley Raynor with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
WHITE OAK, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County man arrested on multiple drug charges

TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of the 15000 block of NC Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday. According to information from police, the vehicle stop resulted in the location and seizure of amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. Two firearms were also recovered.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy