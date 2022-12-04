Read full article on original website
Museum Holiday Open House
The Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17 from 1 to 5 pm. Admission to the museum will be free of charge for all visitors. There will be light refreshments, an opportunity to make holiday children’s crafts to enjoy, and other entertainment. Attendees can also do some Christmas shopping in the gift shop, which has items ranging from children’s books to handmade jewelry.
Museum at the Bighorns to explore Undersheriff William McPherren during History After Dark
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced the latest History After Dark lecture will begin at 6 p.m., Dec. 8. The museum’s collections manager, Jessica Salzman, will present “The Death of Undersheriff William McPherren.” Undersheriff McPherren was killed during a prohibition raid on Oct. 7, 1921. The Undersheriff’s death was a shock to the community and the murder trial of his accused killer drew media attention. The manner in which he died, and the drama of the trial secured McPherren’s place in Sheridan County history.
Amazing AJ: the power of magic can be seen in the faces of the audience
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced December will be a magical month featuring two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will present “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Rotellini and Longhurst bring their own magical experience to the...
Buffalo’s Chili Feed, Parade Popular With Attendees This Weekend
Buffalo’s annual Free Chili Feed and Lighted Christmas Parade were both big hits thei past weekend, according to Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski. She said the chili feed, presented by Beta Sigma Phi again this year, is a great way to end a busy shopping day,...
Let’s Go Surfing In Sheridan: Photographer Captures Rare Cloud Phenomenon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not Photoshop and you’re not on ludes (likely). It was just a rare cloud phenomenon that was captured outside of Sheridan, Wyoming, on Tuesday afternoon. Cowboy State Daily reader Andrew Lindberg sent us photos of the rolling clouds...
Bronc / Lady Bronc Wrestlers Open the new Season Thursday / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Tonight
BRONC / LADY BRONC WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will open their season Thursday hosting a dual with Worland JV’s start at 5:00 with the varsity going at 6:00. This will be the first ever season of girls varsity wrestling Wyoming as the WHSAA has sanctioned the sport for the first time.
Father Christmas Visits Kendrick Mansion
The annual Kendrick Mansion open house is being held this weekend at the Kendrick Mansion. A Sheridan tradition, the Holiday Open House is sponsored by the Trail End Guilds, Inc., and is always held the first full weekend of December. Sharie Shada, Superintendent talked about the event. She said that...
New Board Trustees Sworn in at SCSD#2 Board Meeting
Two new board members, Shelta Rambur and Michael Lansing, were sworn in at the Sheridan County School District #2 Board meeting on Dec. 5, and new officers were elected. The board elected Shane Rader as chairman; Arin Waddell, as vice-chair; Ann Perkins as clerk; and Dana Wyatt as treasurer. The...
Japanese Lion Dogs Once Guarded Sheridan’s Park
For 93 years, the entrance of Pioneer Park, later named Kendrick Park after John B. Kendrick, was guarded by two bronze Komainu, or Japanese Lion Dogs. This is how Sheridan happened to be home to these majestic statues. The Sheridan Enterprise, May 7, 1919: Peter Neiter Makes City a Gift...
Flu is Prevalent in Buffalo, Clinic Offering Drive-up Vaccines
Johnson County Healthcare Center’s Family Medical Center Clinic Director Miranda Camino, in her recent report to the hospital board, said influenza is “very prevalent” in the community at this time, and because of that, the clinic has been offering drive-up flu shots similar to the drive-up COVID testing they have been offering for some time.
SMH has made robotic assisted surgery an option for patients requiring certain procedures
In many sci-fi media, robots perform a vast array of tasks, food preparation, police-work, comedic relief and medical procedures. According to the Surgical Clinic, the first records of robotic surgery, performed in the real world, happened in the 1980s. Specifically, the first surgical robot, PUMA 560, was used in a brain biopsy procedure. The procedure took place in 1985 as robotics started to be implemented to reduce movement due to hand tremors.
Council Approves Bonus for Non-EMS Employees
The Sheridan City Council voted to approve a $550 bonus to all non-EMS employees using unallocated ARPA funds. City of Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke addressed the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger prior to their vote on the issue. Doke said the employee bonuses will be included on...
Contractor License Revocation Ordinance Receives Second Reading Approval
The Sheridan City Council at their regular business meeting Monday night gave second reading approval of an ordinance outlining the contractor license revocation process. The ordinance is a redraft of the current ordinance pertaining to revocation of a contractor’s license and it provides a better explanation of the revocation process, protects the due process of the license holder, and provides a clear appeal process. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
