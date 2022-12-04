The Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17 from 1 to 5 pm. Admission to the museum will be free of charge for all visitors. There will be light refreshments, an opportunity to make holiday children’s crafts to enjoy, and other entertainment. Attendees can also do some Christmas shopping in the gift shop, which has items ranging from children’s books to handmade jewelry.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO