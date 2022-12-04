Read full article on original website
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS - Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we're told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is...
2 dead in multi-vehicle pileup involving motorcycle on I-45 North Freeway in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led up to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar,…
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.
Both directions of IH-45 re-opened at SH-242 after fatal crash overnight
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 Northbound at SH-242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident. This happened at 11:18 p.m. and the roadway was still shut down this morning for cleaning and an investigation. At 4:30 a.m. all main lanes reopened. Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/both-directions-of-ih-45-closed-at-sh-242/amp/
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
Man, dog die in head-on crash on Texas 249 near Magnolia
A 53-year-old man and his pit bull died after a head-on collision with a pickup near Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Texas-249-fatal-crash-man-dog-dead-17634469.php.
Person lying on tracks hit and killed by METRORail red line train near Medical Center, police say
Police said the train operator spotted the person and activated the train's emergency brake, but it did not stop in time.
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of…
Northbound direct connector opens at Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
Direct connectors have been under construction at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway since 2020 and are now open. (Community Impact staff) A direct connector that allows northbound drivers on the Tomball Tollway to enter the east and west Grand Parkway lanes opened in early December. The direct connector allowing...
East Freeway in Baytown reopens 7 hours after wrong-way crash and oil spill
Authorities say a wrong-way driver slammed into a truck early Tuesday morning, leading to a spill in the mainlanes and stranding drivers for hours.
MCTXSheriff Seeks Identity of Witness in Stolen ATV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below who unknowingly purchased an ATV that was stolen in Montgomery County, on December 1, 2022. This individual is NOT a suspect in any crime. Identifying him will assist in the recovery of the stolen ATV.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Shooting investigation underway in New Caney
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Assault With a Firearm in New Caney. Around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 31-year-old white male had been shot. The male…
Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace
Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
