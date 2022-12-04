ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Both directions of IH-45 re-opened at SH-242 after fatal crash overnight

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 Northbound at SH-242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident. This happened at 11:18 p.m. and the roadway was still shut down this morning for cleaning and an investigation. At 4:30 a.m. all main lanes reopened. Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/both-directions-of-ih-45-closed-at-sh-242/amp/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Seeks Identity of Witness in Stolen ATV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below who unknowingly purchased an ATV that was stolen in Montgomery County, on December 1, 2022. This individual is NOT a suspect in any crime. Identifying him will assist in the recovery of the stolen ATV.
mocomotive.com

Shooting investigation underway in New Caney

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Assault With a Firearm in New Caney. Around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 31-year-old white male had been shot. The male…
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
NEW CANEY, TX
KBTX.com

Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace

Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

