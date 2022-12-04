ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

nbc11news.com

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wednesday, December 7th Weather

Snow will continue over the higher elevations through tomorrow. An additional 5 inches of accumulation will be possible along the divide. Another round of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San...
SALIDA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Tuesday, December 6th Weather

Snow will continue over the higher elevations through Thursday morning. Light to moderate accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible along the divide. Another round of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of...
SALIDA, CO
9NEWS

Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Health: State offers nurse home visits for newborns, families. Albuquerque: KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary. Community: Bernalillo County...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KJCT8

A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays

A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Meet Miss Colorado 2022

Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Trifecta of Illnesses. Health officials are concerned by the rise in RSV and flu...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE

