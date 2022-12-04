Reading is about to change in a big way in Connecticut K-3 classrooms. Connecticut recently released a list of six evidence-based, state-approved early literacy curricula. From this list, districts must implement at least one program within the next school year. It will be a heavy lift for those currently using curricula that have not made the cut, but in the end, it will be worth it for the success of our children’s future.

