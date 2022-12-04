ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Organized retail crime spans state lines; time for federal solution

Hidden impacts of the pandemic continue to reveal themselves across the retail industry, specifically when it comes to rampant theft. In Connecticut, organized retail crimes have cost the state about 8,000 jobs and more than $169 million in lost tax revenue each year. The operatives orchestrating these high-level schemes are working across state lines, stealing in mass quantities and selling them on major online marketplaces to unsuspecting consumers across the country.
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: Every single CT city has a white mayor. Will that change?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From Bridgeport to New Haven to Hartford, the campaigns for mayor in Connecticut’s cities are heating up and we hope to see a diverse range of candidates. Will the election results next November reflect the state’s racial diversity?...
94.3 Lite FM

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
wiltonbulletin.com

These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
wiltonbulletin.com

State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (opinion): A right to modern reading curricula

Reading is about to change in a big way in Connecticut K-3 classrooms. Connecticut recently released a list of six evidence-based, state-approved early literacy curricula. From this list, districts must implement at least one program within the next school year. It will be a heavy lift for those currently using curricula that have not made the cut, but in the end, it will be worth it for the success of our children’s future.
WTNH.com

Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
