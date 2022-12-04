Read full article on original website
'Scoop Dogg,' new plow unveiled by CT DOT, as state still needs drivers
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — While it’s raining now, this time of year, it could just as easily be snow or ice falling from the sky. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking ahead to this winter, and unveiling the newest member of its fleet. “Scoop Dogg,” the winner of...
How millions of 'nip' sales in CT are funding a deputy tree warden, solar-based trash bins and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the Park City, the money is being used to care for trees, while in the Elm City, officials say some of it will be used to clean-up parks. In seaside New London, dozens of new trash bins were...
Opinion: Organized retail crime spans state lines; time for federal solution
Hidden impacts of the pandemic continue to reveal themselves across the retail industry, specifically when it comes to rampant theft. In Connecticut, organized retail crimes have cost the state about 8,000 jobs and more than $169 million in lost tax revenue each year. The operatives orchestrating these high-level schemes are working across state lines, stealing in mass quantities and selling them on major online marketplaces to unsuspecting consumers across the country.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Dan Haar: Every single CT city has a white mayor. Will that change?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From Bridgeport to New Haven to Hartford, the campaigns for mayor in Connecticut’s cities are heating up and we hope to see a diverse range of candidates. Will the election results next November reflect the state’s racial diversity?...
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
Connecticut raptor populations soar, while some coastal wading birds face pressure
Recent decades have brought a remarkable population bounceback for some of Connecticut's most charismatic birds of prey. But that same time span also brought new pressures to coastal-nesting communities of wading birds like night-herons and egrets. That's according to the latest "State of the Birds" report from The Connecticut Audubon...
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
Thousands of CT residents with cannabis convictions set to have records clear
Thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession will have their records cleared at the start of next year. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that records in about 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erase in January as part of the state's 2021 law legalizing cannabis possession and retail sales.
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (opinion): A right to modern reading curricula
Reading is about to change in a big way in Connecticut K-3 classrooms. Connecticut recently released a list of six evidence-based, state-approved early literacy curricula. From this list, districts must implement at least one program within the next school year. It will be a heavy lift for those currently using curricula that have not made the cut, but in the end, it will be worth it for the success of our children’s future.
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
CT corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
CT corrections officers used a program meant to shelter them during COVID-19 to book wedding lodging and house their families, an audit says.
