Ignore the Naysayers; SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is One for the Future
SOFI stock has taken a beating on the back of legitimate concerns. However, its business continues to produce the goods, posting record growth numbers while moving aggressively towards profitability. Fintech players such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) aren’t afraid to take on traditional banks. SoFi is consistently innovating and is nipping...
Is Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Overvalued after Massive 180% Rally?
Magnet Forensics’ stock has seen quite a rebound from its June lows. However, the stock may have gotten ahead of itself now, and analysts agree too. Back in May, we rated Canadian cybersecurity stock Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) as bullish. The stock was trading at around C$18 then, but a recent shift in momentum has brought the stock over the C$40 mark. Now, MAGT stock is up about 180% from its low, making us shift our rating to neutral due to valuation concerns. Please note that all figures in this article are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
2 Big-Data Stocks Capable of Big Gains in 2023
Palantir and Datadog shares have been under profound pressure over the past year. Though big data and high-tech innovation are out of style, Wall Street still sees gains to be had from these two stocks going into the new year. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
Express Stock Blasts Up 40% Despite Disastrous Earnings Report
Sometimes a company can have a disastrous earnings report but still produce a huge day of advances. Clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) delivered a downer of an earnings report. However, having several irons in the fire was enough to convince investors to push up its share price by almost 40%. Express...
Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks...
Tencent Stock (TCEHY) Looks Undervalued — Time to Buy?
With the potential Chinese economic recovery, the Chinese tech and gaming behemoth Tencent looks all set for a turnaround. The relaxed regulations and new licenses will act as a catalyst for the stock. A cheap valuation at current levels make it an attractive purchase. There are new hopes for the...
2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals
The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely.
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
From $400 to $4: The Story of Carvana
It was like a 20-car pileup when Carvana stock fell over 40% in a single trading session. The driver of this horrendous share-price move was, oddly enough, actions by Carvana’s creditors to potentially save the company – along with the harsh words of a respected analyst. In case...
Overwhelmed by Layoffs, What’s Ahead for These Media Company Stocks?
Although most market segments suffered harsh declines throughout 2022, looking to the new year, media company stocks face extraordinary pressures. Amid cost cuts and advertising dollar erosion, here’s what to consider for the tickers WBD, DIS, and CMCSA. Akin to a rags-to-riches-back-to-rags tale, media company stocks incurred a wild...
XOM vs. OXY: Why Smart Money Prefers OXY Stock
The energy sector has had a tremendous year amid soaring oil and natural gas prices, but some energy stocks continue to hold up well despite the plunging commodity prices. While energy certainly looks like an excellent place to be right now, Occidental Petroleum looks slightly better than Exxon Mobil in the near term.
Roots Stock (TSE:ROOT) is Plunging Today. Here’s Why
Following disappointing earnings results, ROOT stock is currently down 12%. The retailer has been affected by economic headwinds. Nonetheless, analysts expect upside potential in the next 12 months. Earlier today, Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT), an iconic Canadian outdoor-lifestyle retailer, reported its Q3-2022 results, sending the stock 12% lower today so far....
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance
Rent the Runway stock rallied as the company beat analysts’ Q3 revenue expectations and raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong demand for its fashion rental services. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) seems to be benefiting from macro challenges as many customers are borrowing designer wear instead of purchasing them...
Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage
The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock. Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet,...
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payment Stocks for 2023
Visa, PayPal, and Mastercard shares have been feeling the heat in 2022. Despite the macro headwinds, Wall Street remains optimistic that they can tackle new challenges in 2023. Top payment stocks have been under considerable pressure of varying degrees through most of 2022. High-tech digital payment firm PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has...
Hedge Funds Are Bullish on These Two Oil Stocks
Oil stocks have been investors’ favorite picks in 2022 so far owing to the rising crude prices. Thus, it is worth taking a look at two such stocks that caught the interest of hedge fund managers in the last three months. Making investment decisions in such tumultuous times, especially...
Make Smart Investments with TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter
Make use of big data to influence your investment choices. Smart Investor takes care of the tedious work for you. Instead of investing where everyone else is investing, wise investors educate themselves about the market and research stocks thoroughly before investing their capital. How can you become a brilliant investor?...
PVH Climbs After UBS Calls it a Top Stock
At first blush, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) might seem to be in the same leaky boat that a lot of other apparel makers are in these days. Inflation-pressed consumers with little disposable income mean few chances to sell new clothes. However, PVH got a little extra life in it today after UBS declared it a top stock for 2023.
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
