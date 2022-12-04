ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brenda Hapner
3d ago

I hope the Justice Department hurries these investigations, charge, indict Trump and his government cronies and sentence them to prison for their treasonous act!

wayne stewart
3d ago

for a bunch of people who kept telling us during their fake Arizona audit. that if you did nothing wrong you should welcome an investigation to prove it. they sure aren't welcoming these investigations. so they can prove it are they

guest
3d ago

he is nothing but a dam criminal... we as a country have to move on.. we can't go backwards with this guy... he is NOT for America.. he is for DON... he has no plans for greatness in this country only a win for his EGO... in all truth he has no clue how to run a company much less a country.. that's the reason he lost his 2nd election.. we didn't know that in 2016.. but we sure did in 2020... and by the 2024 election.. we will know it even more.. he is a hoax himself... it's an ego run.to sooth his hurt little feelings.. it's not about America...

Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
